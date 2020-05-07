Coil Assisted Flow Diverter Treats Intracranial Aneurysms

A novel flow diverter provides stable bifurcation neck coverage to aid placement of embolization coils within the sac and long-term aneurysm occlusion.The Cerus Endovascular (Fremont, CA, USA) Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter is an adjunctive intrasaccular device designed for use together with embolization coils. Neqstent is constructed from a visible super elastic mesh braid sized only to the aneurysm neck, and can therefor maintain the coils inside the aneurysm sac without requiring parent vessel stabilization. As a result, it is less restrictive to use than devices that accommodate for the anatomical configuration of the parent vessel anatomy. In addition, the design has flow diversion properties, working in combination with the embolization coils to promote healing and stabilization of the aneurysm sac.The Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter is an expansion of the Cerus Endovascular portfolio of implant technologies, which target the neck of the aneurysm sac. This also includes the Contour Neurovascular System, a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular micro-catheter. Contour Neurovascular is designed to be self-anchored for stability and re-sheathable for precise placement, targeting the neck of the aneurysm, away from the vulnerable dome, which also makes sizing criteria less restrictive.“Many physicians already have firsthand experience using embolization coils, and the Neqstent will serve as an intrasaccular flow diverting device, which will work in combination with embolization coils,” said Stephen Griffin, MD, President of Cerus Endovascular. “Our goal is to offer a breadth of solutions for the treatment of these aneurysms. Physicians who have used the Neqstent comment on its ease of use through its controlled deliverability and deployment.”Wide-neck aneurysms are defined as having a neck greater or equal to four mm or a dome-to-neck ratio of less than two. They are often untreatable by surgical clipping, as many wide- neck aneurysms are in vessels deep within the brain that are not amendable to being treated by open brain surgery. Coiling wide neck aneurysms, on the other hand, could lead to coil protrusion and/or embolization, as it is difficult to achieve and maintain sufficiently dense coil packing of the aneurysm to permanently exclude blood flow.