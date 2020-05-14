We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
Virtual Venue
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
23 May 2020 - 26 May 2020
Virtual Venue
6th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
30 May 2020 - 04 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
ASNR 2020 – 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology

Disposable Endoscopic System Assists Carpal Tunnel Release

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 May 2020
Print article
Image: The disposable Seg-WAY ECTR-d kit (Photo courtesy of Trice Medical)
Image: The disposable Seg-WAY ECTR-d kit (Photo courtesy of Trice Medical)
A novel platform enables endoscopic carpal tunnel release (ECTR) without the need to use traditional reusable endoscopes and cameras.

The Trice Medical (Trice; Malvern, PA, USA) Seg-WAY ECTR-d kit is a fully disposable system designed to properly position the surgical incision in the Ulnar safe zone under local anesthetic. The tray and instruments are completely sterile and disposable, and are designed to be used with a disposable 2.3 mm camera such as the Trice mi-eye angled camera--an in-office camera that allows surgeons to perform diagnostic imaging on an HD tablet--or a traditional 4.0mm arthroscope, if preferred by the surgeon.

The guides in the Seg-WAY ECTR-d kit are available in multiple diameters to best accommodate the surgeon's preferred arthroscope size. In addition to anatomy specific left and right guides to correctly place the blade, the ECTR-d kit also feature a rasp to visualize transverse fibers before release, and a probe to visualize and locate the ligament’s distal end before release and locate uncut fibers to ensure a complete release. A key advantage is that ECTRs can be performed in regular procedure rooms or even a physician's office under local anesthetic, reducing the complexity, time, and cost of the procedure, as well as the burden on healthcare resources.

“Due to the need to have sterilization capabilities and access to expensive arthroscopy towers, all of the endoscopic procedures to date have been done in the operating rooms of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers,” said Mark Foster, President and CEO of Trice Medical. “With the backlog of elective procedures created by COVID-19, ORs are about to face a level of demand that we have never seen before. And now, with just a tablet and two sterile boxes, a surgeon can complete the procedure, thereby limiting the burden on precious resources.”

“The endoscopic carpal tunnel release disposal kit has the ability to potentially revolutionize the way endoscopic carpal tunnel release procedures have routinely been performed,” said Charles Leinberry, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia, PA, USA). “This is a procedure where usually the OR setup takes longer than the procedure itself. With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the backlog of elective surgical procedures, this procedure could be done in a different OR setting with less use of operating set up and equipment.”

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) an idiopathic neuropathy of the median nerve that runs inside the carpal tunnel. The main symptom is an intermittent numbness of the thumb, index, long and radial half of the ring finger, which usually occurs at night and is relieved by wearing a wrist splint that prevents flexion. Long-standing CTS leads to permanent nerve damage with constant numbness, atrophy of some of the muscles of the thenar eminence, and weakness of palmar abduction; risk factors are primarily genetic, rather than environmental.

Related Links:
Trice Medical


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Chlorhexidine Anaphylactic Potential Significantly Underestimated
Air Purifying Respirators Combine Safety and Comfort
UV-C Light Systems Neutralize Surface and Air Pathogens
Image: The KeeSense remote platform monitoring T-shirt (Photo courtesy of Chronolife)

Smart T-Shirt Monitors Vital Signs Remotely

A medical-grade T-shirt can trigger alerts to healthcare professionals when detecting changes in a patient's health. The Chronolife (Paris, France) KeeSense remote platform monitoring (RPM) T-shirt... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in...
Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE