Bipolar Articulating Instruments Aid Electrosurgical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: ArtiSential laparoscopic instruments offer seven degrees of freedom (Photo courtesy of LivsMed)
Novel articulating tools overcome the challenges presented by difficult angles of approach during cutting and coagulation procedures.

The LivsMed (Gyeonggi-do, Korea) ArtiSential devices feature a patented, double-jointed end effector and an ergonomic grip that facilitates wristed movements, providing seven degrees of freedom. Incorporated into a low cost, fully mechanical tool, the instruments offer surgeons the same advantages as robotic platforms, while also providing tactile feedback. ArtiSential devices can be used with any 8 mm or larger trocar, and can be immediately incorporated into any surgical setting, without the need for additional capital equipment or large footprint in the operating room (OR).

ArtiSential end-effectors have both a vertical and horizontal joint structure that synchronizes with the movements of the user’s hands. The instruments are available in different lengths--25cm, 38 cm, and 45cm--and feature an optional locking mechanism that secures the articulating joints. Non-energy devices in the ArtiSential line include a needle holder, clip applier, fenestrated forceps and a Maryland dissector. New ArtiSential bipolar Maryland dissectors complete the company’s energy product line, which also includes bipolar fenestrated forceps, a monopolar hook, and a monopolar spatula.

“We are pleased to offer a full suite of wristed instruments, which has only been afforded via robotics until now. ArtiSential is gaining interest with institutions and surgeons alike, who are looking for alternative options to a robotic procedure,” said Karl Im, President of LivsMed USA. “We have essentially revolutionized traditional laparoscopy by introducing the dexterity of a robotic system to a laparoscopic instrument without the loss of tactile feedback.”

Conventional manual laparoscopic instruments are long, straight, rigid, and typically have jaws attached at their tips that can open and close. These instruments are inserted into the body through ports in the body wall. The port creates a ‘fulcrum point’ along the instrument shaft, inverting the movements of the handle and the instrument tip, making laparoscopic surgery challenging. Due to the pivot point, these instruments are limited to four degrees of freedom, plus the opening and closing of the jaws. Wrist-like joints near the end effector provide two additional degrees of freedom.

LivsMed


