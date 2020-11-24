New Device Shields Tissues During Laparoscopic Port Closure

An innovative port site protector enables clinicians to close laparoscopic and robotic port sites without insufflation.The Sharp Fluidics (San Francisco, CA, USA) NeoClose AnchorGuard is designed to deliver shielded port site closure after the patient’s insufflation gas has been vented, thus helping to reduce aerosolized virus potential. In addition, AnchorGuard provides clinicians the freedom to deliver NeoClose absorbable anchors safely through the fascia and deliver closure with up to 75% less tension on the tissue surrounding the site, compared to traditional closed loop approximation.Clinical trials with the device have shown that using the NeoClose results in faster fascial closure times, decreased intraoperative needle depth, a shallower and more oblique trajectory of the suture needle, and decreased postoperative abdominal pain at one week, as compared to a standard suture passing device. The greater intraperitoneal needle depth required when using a standard suture passer can also increase the risk of iatrogenic visceral injuries, which sometimes go unnoticed and lead to postoperative complications.“NeoClose brings a simple, intuitive, and reliable solution to assist the surgeon in closing port site defects following laparoscopic and robotic abdominal surgery. By utilizing bio-absorbable anchors with a pre-attached suture, NeoClose is changing the standard of care in port site closure,” said Douglas Rimer, President of Sharp Fluidics. “We look forward to bringing this technology to hospitals across the country to help reduce COVID-19 exposure in the operating room.”“Current standard of care for port site closure after laparoscopic surgery can be improved. Herniation complications occur at a rate of six percent, but the actual rate is likely higher,” said Erik Wilson MD, professor surgery at the University of Texas Medical School (Houston, USA). “Complications such as small bowel strangulation or nerve entrapment are unacceptable. Now there's NeoClose.”Current closed loop approximation methods can be technically challenging, requiring user skill and do not always result in consistent outcomes for the patient. Surgeons have continually grappled with locating sutures within the abdomen as well as managing post-operative issues such as pain and herniation, among other potential complications.