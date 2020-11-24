New Device Shields Tissues During Laparoscopic Port Closure

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
- MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
- Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
- Siemens to Acquire Varian Medical to Create Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio
- Antibody Cocktails at Low Doses Could Be More Effective at Treating COVID-19, Finds Study
- GE Healthcare Launches First X-Ray AI Algorithm to Help Assess Endotracheal Tube Placement for COVID-19 Patients
- AI Algorithm Combines CT Images with Non-Imaging Data to Accurately Predict COVID-19 Patient Outcomes
- Regeneron's REGEN-COV2 Becomes First Antibody Cocktail for COVID-19 to Receive FDA EUA
- Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Emergency Use Authorization Request to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine