Vascular Occluder Targets Wide Range of Peripheral Arteries

A new platform provides interventional physicians with “one-and-done” solution for the occlusion of a peripheral arterial targets.The Okami Medical LOBO (LOw-profile Braided Occluder) system combines neurovascular-derived HDBRAID technology with a patented design so as to create a highly occlusive structure for fast and efficient closure of blood vessels throughout the body. HDBRAID allows braided devices to be made with wires less than 20 microns in diameter, about ¼ the thickness of a human hair. This results in over 5,000 pores, with four times greater pore density than conventional occluders, which significantly reduces flow and accelerates hemostasis and thrombosis.Features include a dense pore structure for rapid occlusion of a wide range of vessels; microcatheter delivery with instantaneous mechanical detachment; excellent trackability, even in small, tortuous vessels; conformance to curved vessels and expansion to accessible anatomical locations; retrievability prior to release; high stability following placement; and no spinnaker effect. The system includes the LOBO-5, intended for use in 3-5 mm diameter vessels, and the LOBO-3, intended for use in 1.5-3 mm vessels. It is not indicated for use in blood vessels where crush or bend forces are anticipated, such as joint areas and superficial vasculature.“Guided by world-class physician collaborators, Okami is committed to addressing numerous challenging aspects of peripheral vascular occlusion,” said Bob Rosenbluth, PhD, president and CEO of Okami Medical. “LOBO-3 and LOBO-5, to be followed by LOBO-7 and LOBO-9, are designed and built to enable fast, predictable and complete occlusion of a diverse set of vascular targets, without the need for multiple embolic devices.”Peripheral vascular occlusion is intended for the treatment of hemorrhages, aneurysms, and tumor isolation, including nephroma, hematoma, and other vascular malformations, and uterine fibroids, among other conditions.