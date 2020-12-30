We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Vascular Occluder Targets Wide Range of Peripheral Arteries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The LOBO 3-disc braided occluder system (Photo courtesy of Okami Medical)
Image: The LOBO 3-disc braided occluder system (Photo courtesy of Okami Medical)
A new platform provides interventional physicians with “one-and-done” solution for the occlusion of a peripheral arterial targets.

The Okami Medical LOBO (LOw-profile Braided Occluder) system combines neurovascular-derived HDBRAID technology with a patented design so as to create a highly occlusive structure for fast and efficient closure of blood vessels throughout the body. HDBRAID allows braided devices to be made with wires less than 20 microns in diameter, about ¼ the thickness of a human hair. This results in over 5,000 pores, with four times greater pore density than conventional occluders, which significantly reduces flow and accelerates hemostasis and thrombosis.

Features include a dense pore structure for rapid occlusion of a wide range of vessels; microcatheter delivery with instantaneous mechanical detachment; excellent trackability, even in small, tortuous vessels; conformance to curved vessels and expansion to accessible anatomical locations; retrievability prior to release; high stability following placement; and no spinnaker effect. The system includes the LOBO-5, intended for use in 3-5 mm diameter vessels, and the LOBO-3, intended for use in 1.5-3 mm vessels. It is not indicated for use in blood vessels where crush or bend forces are anticipated, such as joint areas and superficial vasculature.

“Guided by world-class physician collaborators, Okami is committed to addressing numerous challenging aspects of peripheral vascular occlusion,” said Bob Rosenbluth, PhD, president and CEO of Okami Medical. “LOBO-3 and LOBO-5, to be followed by LOBO-7 and LOBO-9, are designed and built to enable fast, predictable and complete occlusion of a diverse set of vascular targets, without the need for multiple embolic devices.”

Peripheral vascular occlusion is intended for the treatment of hemorrhages, aneurysms, and tumor isolation, including nephroma, hematoma, and other vascular malformations, and uterine fibroids, among other conditions.

Related Links:
Okami Medical


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Surgical Techniques News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Chest Drain Helps Prevent Cross-Contamination
Intelligent Respiratory Device Directly Oxygenates Blood
Lower Ventilation Pressure Sufficient for Healthy Lungs
Image: The SOLARIX Wand destroys Coronavirus in seconds (Photo courtesy of Acuva Technologies)

Handheld Disinfecting Wand Effective Against COVID-19

An ultraviolet (UV) surface disinfection device achieves a higher than 99.97% level of disinfection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in just 10 seconds. The Acuva (Burnaby, Canada) SOLARIX Wand is a pocket-sized,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE