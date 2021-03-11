We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Robotic Digital Microscope Aids Image-Guided Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Mar 2021
Print article
Image: The Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope (Photo courtesy of Aesculap)
An innovative digital surgical microscope allows neurosurgeons to see more, assisted with a robotic arm to position the camera conveniently.

The Aesculap (Tuttlingen, Germany) Aeos platform includes a digital microscopic mounted on a multi-axis robotic arm to enable surgeons to execute precision movements in a range of procedures, including neurosurgery, spine, ENT, and more. Powered by True Digital Surgery (TDS; Goleta, CA, USA), Aeos augments 3D optics via state-of-the-art algorithms that enable the surgeon to customize the image to match that of an optical microscope, but through a heads-up display that can be viewed simultaneously on 55” 4K monitor.

Features include a 1:10x zoom ratio, a working distance of 20-45cm, reliable lock-on-target features, and robotically assisted motion and stability. Image and personalized control settings, once derived, may be saved with a push of a button, allowing faster workflow set-ups. The platform also allows for surgical tools, such as endoscopes, to be integrated into the system. As an option, the Aesculap Aeos can import images generated by CT or MRI scanners in standard DICOM format, so that they can be displayed in real-time in picture in picture (PIP) or side by side format.

A wide range of image modes includes built-in 3D near-ultraviolet (nUV) illumination and visualization with augmented reality (AR) overlays, as well as 3D digital near-infrared (DIR) illumination for effective background visualization, which aids identification of nearby non-fluorescing structures, without the need to switch back to white light. All images, including nUV and DIR augmentations, can be displayed in high-quality live view and slow motion playback on multiple 3D 4K monitors.

“This platform was developed with True Digital Surgery's unmatched experience in 3D visualization and vivid imagery, coupled with the invaluable insights and global sales and support capabilities gained from our strategic partnership with Aesculap,” said Aidan Foley, Chairman and CEO of TDS. “We like to say we can see beyond the tissue and provide a solution to the limitations of conventional surgical microscopes, especially during this challenging time for the global medical community.”

“Together with True Digital Surgery, we have developed such an innovative solution with the new Aesculap Aeos,” said Andreas Knapp, vice president of global marketing and R&D neurosurgery and power systems at Aesculap. “We are pleased to market this fully digital surgical microscope platform globally, fulfilling the most important requirements of our surgeons with regards to superior visualization capabilities, robotic-assisted positioning and improved ergonomics.”


