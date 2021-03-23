Adaptable Seal Minimizes Aortic Manipulation During Anastomosis

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Small Device Has Big Implications for COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
- AI-Powered COVID-19 Solution to Analyze Chest-CT Scans Reduces Turnaround Time, Finds Large-Scale Study
- Targeting New Antibody Supersite Key to COVID-19 Immunity
- Ultrasound Waves at Medical Imaging Frequencies Can Damage SARS-CoV-2 and Could Treat COVID-19
- Aspirin’s Lung-Protective Effects Could Decrease Ventilation, ICU Admission and Death in COVID-19 Patients