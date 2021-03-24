We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Surgical Light Delivers Optimal Illumination Performance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Mar 2021
Image: The SunLED series of surgical lights (Photo courtesy of Mediland Enterprise)
A new series of surgical lights with high-end features provide surgeons with an enhanced working experience.

The Mediland Enterprise (Kueishan, Taiwan) SunLED Series of surgical lights is designed to emulate a cloverleaf, with a graceful, smooth three or four leaves configuration. Thanks to the calibrated precision of angles for each leaf, and precise allocation of multi-light sources and multi-modules, the SunLED mixes the light to achieve optimal optics performance in the operating room (OR). Four intelligent light mode patterns, natural white temperature, and shadowless performance provide a range of settings for different surgical needs.

A membrane control panel provides simple operation control, with intuitive control and adjustments via a motorized sterile handle that allow the surgeon to conveniently reach up and make quick adjustments. A touch-free gesture control mode grants the surgeon the option to change any mode and light pattern while reducing infection risk and improving hygiene. Thermal management and laminar flow design help fulfill hygiene requirements and prevent radiation heat to the patient, while also ensuring a comfortable work zone around the surgeon’s heads. An optional Full HD Camera system meets imaging demands.

“We see the demands of surgical equipment from the rise of diseases globally, and we listen to the feedback from our partnered hospitals. Thus, the new series of products are developed to provide clinicians a more convenient and better operating environment,” said Robin Chen, general manager of Mediland Enterprise. “It is essential to optimize the operating room with technologically advanced equipment for surgeons to perform surgical procedures with higher efficiency and achieve better surgical outcomes.”

The laminar airflow principle is designed to control particulate and microbial contamination in ambient air. In optimal conditions, the entire body of air moves with uniform velocity along parallel flow lines, with a minimum of eddies.

Mediland Enterprise


