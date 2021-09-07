We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Fully Integrated Shoulder System Increases OR Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Sep 2021
Image: Stemless and stemmed versions of the Inhance Shoulder System (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)
A new shoulder arthroplasty system allows surgeons to seamlessly transition from stemless to stemmed implants during surgery.

The DePuy Synthes (West Chester, PA, USA) Inhance Shoulder System is a comprehensive platform designed for an intuitive stemless-first shoulder arthroplasty surgical approach, but which allows surgeons to immediately transition to a stemmed surgical option when needed, such as in cases where humeral bone quality is low, severity of glenoid bone loss is high, or the extent of rotator cuff deficiency is too great. The implants are additively manufactured via 3D laser printing and incorporate the UNITI Porous Structure, created specifically for biological fixation in the shoulder.

Features of the system include reusable instrumentation optimized for efficiency, with two cases for stemless and stemmed anatomic procedures; a comprehensive size range of anatomic stemless and stemmed inlay humeral implants that share a common geometrical shape to easily fixate onto the humerus; a circular anatomic glenoid component that fits any sized humeral head; advanced cross-linked Vitamin E polyethylene cup s; and a proprietary glenoid reamer that eliminates the need to separately ream the backside of the implant, drill the central hole, and drill the peripheral holes.

“At DePuy Synthes we're focused on delivering innovations to address the most pressing needs of surgeons today while anticipating market dynamics that drive clinical trends and the needs of tomorrow,” said Russell Powers, president of sports medicine and shoulder reconstruction at DePuy Synthes. “The Inhance Shoulder System reflects our strong commitment to lead in shoulder arthroplasty by taking innovation to the next level.”

“Advancements in shoulder arthroplasty have enabled a broader range of surgical treatment over the past decade, but have increased the complexity and cost of preparing for each surgical case,” said professor of orthopedic surgery J. Michael Wiater, MD, of Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (Auburn Hills, MI, USA). “The INHANCE Shoulder System can empower surgeons to seamlessly alter their surgical flow, while simultaneously keeping their focus on the patient, and has the potential to reduce OR time.”

Shoulder arthroplasty options include resurfacing of the humeral head, anatomic hemiarthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse shoulder arthroplasty, and trauma-specific implants for fractures and nonunions.

