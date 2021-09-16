We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Reverse Shoulder Implant Reduces Glenoid Micro-Motion

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Sep 2021
Image: A multiple instrumentation tray treats glenoid deformity (Photo courtesy of Shoulder Innovations)
A novel reverse shoulder arthroplasty system simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications and increasing implant longevity.

The Shoulder Innovations (Holland, MI, USA) InSet Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System is designed to focus on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of shoulder replacement failure, glenoid loosening, by significantly reducing glenoid implant micro-motion. The system is based on a convertible humeral platform, innovative instrumentation to provide the simplest possible surgery, and an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled 3D planning system to ensure more precise implant selection and placement.

The PreView Shoulder software is designed to perform automated segmentation and reconstruction of imaging data, allowing surgeons functional visualization of their surgical cases prior to entering the operating room, and without the need for external data processing. Surgeons can also optimize implant size, location and orientation by digitally placing the implant into the patient’s anatomy with a 3D view. This serves to improve the surgical experience by reducing total surgical time, reducing risks, thus benefiting patients, surgical teams, and facilities hosting the procedures.

“We've been able to package not two, but six products in one instrument tray, an unmatched efficiency in the marketplace. This includes all options necessary to treat glenoid deformity from simple to complex,” said Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations. “Our humeral fixation is unmatched and offers the simplest technique on the market. Our technical team working with our clinical team has assembled a truly special solution.”

“Not only does our system provide a reduced implant and instrument footprint, but more importantly, the surgeon has access to our primary total shoulder and reverse shoulder, including our innovative primary InSet and InSet Plus glenoid technology, all in one place,” said David Blue, chief commercialization officer for Shoulder Innovations. “This convertible system is game-changing and efficient. The InSet Platform simplifies shoulder replacement technology in order to improve outcomes.”

A reverse shoulder system uses a convex glenoid (hemispheric ball) implant and a concave humerus (articulating cup) implant to reconstruct the glenohumeral joint, which reverses the anatomical form of shoulder articulation. As a result, the center of rotation is moved inferiorly and medialized, which allows the deltoid muscle a longer fulcrum and provides a mechanical advantage to substitute the deficient rotator cuff muscles during shoulder abduction. However, since it does not significantly aid shoulder internal or external rotation, it can be combined with latissimus dorsi transfer to assist with external rotation.

Shoulder Innovations


