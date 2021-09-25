Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission

Surgical intervention reduced the likelihood of hospital readmission compared to nonoperative management of inguinal hernia, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock, USA) conducted a retrospective review of 2010-2014 data from the Nationwide Readmissions Database regarding 14,249 adult patients admitted non-electively for a primary diagnosis of inguinal hernia; readmissions within 90 days of the initial visit were flagged. The patients were classified according to initial management strategy - operative (63.13%) versus non-operative (36.88%). Demographic, clinical, and organizational characteristics were compared between the two cohorts.The results revealed that when comparing the two groups, readmission rate was lower (0.49% for surgical, 1.78% for non-surgical), mean length of stay (LOS) longer (3.27 days for surgical, 2.76 days for non-surgical), and mean total cost was higher (USD 9,597 for surgical and 7,167 for non-surgical). The non-surgical population was on average older, and suffered from more chronic conditions. Of the readmitted patients, 62% were managed surgically within 90 days of initial admission. The study was published on July 27, 2021, in Hernia.“While the percentage of readmitted patients who were initially managed non-operatively is low, readmission is still more than three and a half times more likely if the hernia was initially managed without surgery, compared to those who were initially fixed,” said study co-author Avi Bhavaraju, MD. “We can therefore reasonably conclude that patients with symptomatic inguinal hernias would probably benefit from having their hernias repaired during the index admission.”An inguinal hernia is a protrusion of abdominal cavity contents through the inguinal canal. A bulging area may occur that becomes larger when bearing down. Symptoms may include pain or discomfort, especially with coughing, exercise, or bowel movements. Treatment options include a “wait and see” approach and open or minimally invasive surgery.