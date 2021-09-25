Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision
- Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- New Algorithm Identifies Vaccinated Groups at Highest Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Predicts Oxygen Need of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Anywhere in the World
- Ultrapotent Bispecific Antibodies That Can Simultaneously Bind to Two Different Antigens Neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Novel Ultrasound Scoring System Provides Accurate COVID-19 Diagnosis and Prognosis in Less Than 10 Minutes
- World’s First COVID-19 Drug Based on Human Immunoglobulin Developed from Plasma of Recovered Patients
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021