We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
02 Oct 2021 - 06 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
UEG Week 2021 – United European Gastroenterology
03 Oct 2021 - 06 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2021 – 34nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology

3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Sep 2021
Print article
Image: The STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX 3D-printed interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)
Image: The STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX 3D-printed interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)
A 3D-printed porous titanium platform provides an environment that supports bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth.

The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX devices are integrated interbody implants that containing a proprietary, interconnected titanium lattice with a structure and modulus of elasticity similar to human bone. The mimicking technology, called FUSE-THRU, provides optimized mechanical, visual, and osteophilic environments that reduce stress shielding by also providing equivalent subsidence and performance to polyetheretherketone (PEEK), and also enable fusion assessment.

The radiolucent FUSE-THRU sections are designed to reduce imaging artifacts and improve visibility--compared to solid titanium implants--enhancing intra-operative visualization, as well as enabling superior post-operative fusion assessment. In addition, FLX STALIF implants are designed to provide compressive fixation at the fusion site by drawing the vertebral bodies onto both the implant itself and the graft material so as to enhance opportunities for fusion, in line with Wolff's Law of Bone Healing.

“We remain dedicated to continued innovation and furthering scientific evidence in advancing spine care,” said Steve Murray, CEO of Centinel Spine, commenting on the first implantation (outside of the US), in Argentina. “FLX has the preferred combination of porosity, micro, and nano-structural characteristics, while maintaining strength and integrity through intentional design. We are proud to be able to make our technology available to even more patients on a global scale.”

Interbody devices are designed to replace the intervertebral disc of the spine, enhancing stability in the region while the spine fuses. Over time, the packed bone graft material is gradually replaced by natural bone, forming a solid piece. Fusion procedures typically use a posterior fixation device to the associated level, since the surgeons will implant interbody devices from an anterior approach and flip the patient over to implant a posterior pedicle screw device. This combination increases fusion success.

Related Links:
Centinel Spine


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Phe2vec identified dementia cases (purple dots) from a two million patient database (blue dots) (Photo courtesy of MSSM)

Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records

A new study shows how an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm can read electronic health record (EHR) data to identify certain diseases. The Phe2vec algorithm, developed by researchers at the... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Stroke Units Deliver Best Emergency Care
Digital Health Platform Monitors Renal Failure
Neurostimulator Protects Patients from Pressure Injuries

Sepsis Mortality Linked to Magnitude of Platelet Reduction

A new study reveals that the degree of platelet reduction, rather than absolute platelet count, is linked to mortality risk in sepsis. Researchers at Nagoya University (Japan) conducted a retrospective study using the eICU Collaborative Research Database, which is comprised of 335 intensive care units (ICUs) in the United... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: The Smart Meter iGlucose BGM system (Photo courtesy of Smart Meter)

RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy. The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Sol...
Illustration

44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event

The 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland) will bring together more than 200 healthcare experts, leading industry thinkers, and best practice... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE