3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function

A 3D-printed porous titanium platform provides an environment that supports bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth.The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX devices are integrated interbody implants that containing a proprietary, interconnected titanium lattice with a structure and modulus of elasticity similar to human bone. The mimicking technology, called FUSE-THRU, provides optimized mechanical, visual, and osteophilic environments that reduce stress shielding by also providing equivalent subsidence and performance to polyetheretherketone (PEEK), and also enable fusion assessment.The radiolucent FUSE-THRU sections are designed to reduce imaging artifacts and improve visibility--compared to solid titanium implants--enhancing intra-operative visualization, as well as enabling superior post-operative fusion assessment. In addition, FLX STALIF implants are designed to provide compressive fixation at the fusion site by drawing the vertebral bodies onto both the implant itself and the graft material so as to enhance opportunities for fusion, in line with Wolff's Law of Bone Healing.“We remain dedicated to continued innovation and furthering scientific evidence in advancing spine care,” said Steve Murray, CEO of Centinel Spine, commenting on the first implantation (outside of the US), in Argentina. “FLX has the preferred combination of porosity, micro, and nano-structural characteristics, while maintaining strength and integrity through intentional design. We are proud to be able to make our technology available to even more patients on a global scale.”Interbody devices are designed to replace the intervertebral disc of the spine, enhancing stability in the region while the spine fuses. Over time, the packed bone graft material is gradually replaced by natural bone, forming a solid piece. Fusion procedures typically use a posterior fixation device to the associated level, since the surgeons will implant interbody devices from an anterior approach and flip the patient over to implant a posterior pedicle screw device. This combination increases fusion success.