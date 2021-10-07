Lumbar Interbody System Facilitates Bone Ingrowth

A novel platform maximizes bone graft delivery volume, better distributes graft bilaterally into the intervertebral disc space, and streamlines implant delivery.The Kleiner Device Labs (Incline Village, NV, USA) KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody device is 3-D printed titanium implant with a diamond lattice porous structure, and is intended for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) and posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) procedures of the spine in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD), and up to Grade One spondylolisthesis of the lumbar spine at one level or two contiguous levels, from L2 to S1.Both autogenous and/or allogenic bone grafts, comprised of cancellous and/or corticocancellous bone graft can be used to facilitate fusion, with the implant's unique I-beam architecture and ramp design allowing unrestricted flow to bilaterally fill and integrate the implant into the prepared disc space. The KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody system comes with the interbody device pre-assembled with the cannula in a single-use sterile tray. To fill the disc space with bone graft, the implant is first inserted, the space distracted, and then packed with bone graft using the cannulated inserter.“Getting adequate graft fill volume and distribution of graft within the intervertebral disc space is one of the most vexing challenges in spinal fusion procedures, which led us to develop the unique flow-thru technology in our KG series products,” said Jeff Kleiner, MD, founder and CEO of Kleiner Device Labs. “The KG2 Surge system works in both MIS and open approaches, and the reusable instrument package allows for immediate revision at every step, should the surgeon desire implant repositioning or removal.”Interbody devices are designed to replace the intervertebral disc of the spine, enhancing stability in the region while the spine fuses. Over time, the packed bone graft material is gradually replaced by natural bone forming a solid piece. Fusion procedures typically use a posterior fixation device to the associated level, since the surgeons will implant interbody devices from an anterior approach and flip the patient over to implant a posterior pedicle screw device. This combination increases fusion success.