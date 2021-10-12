3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Brain Function Monitor Assesses Anesthetized Patients
- Low-Cost, Portable Device Uses microRNA Technology to Diagnose Heart Attacks in Minutes
- Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care
- Reverse Recanalization Device Facilitates Central Venous Access
- Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable Easier, Quicker Suction
- Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 2027
- Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
- 44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Innovative Device That Allows Two COVID-19 Patients to Be Ventilated by Single Machine to Help End Worldwide Ventilator Shortage
- Samsung Biologics and Enzolytics to Jointly Develop and Manufacture Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies
- Prescribed Blood Thinners for COVID-19 Patients Lower Hospitalizations and Reduce Mortality by Almost Half
- New Low-Cost COVID-19 Ventilator Could Resolve Mechanical Ventilators Shortage in Developing Countries
- ECMO Life Support Offers Sickest COVID-19 Patients Slimmer Chance of Survival than Once Thought
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021