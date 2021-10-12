3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries

New fully operable surgical simulation training models will help improve knee, hip, and spine surgical procedures.Under development by Fusetec (Adelaide, Australia), in collaboration with Flinders University (Adelaide, Australia) and DePuy Synthes (West Chester, PA, USA), the three dimensional (3D) models reproduce all anatomical tissues and bone densities within the desired anatomy, and reproduce the relevant organs or joints to an accuracy of 20 microns among a wide range of features.The manufactured body parts do not harbor any of the inherent risks associated with cadavers, since there are no bacteria, no strict storage and disposal protocols, and their use for training does not require any prohibitive regulatory burdens. The new models can also provide pathology on demand, meaning that complex surgical training can now also be rehearsed prior to undertaking potentially life-threatening operations. Advanced bio-model workshops will be held by DePuy Synthes, which will trial the Fusetec anatomical models as part of the surgical training.“Most first-year surgical residents are performing dissections for the very first time on extremely expensive cadavers, or on real patients at a high-risk to both the patients and the surgical residents,” said Mark Roe, CEO of Fusetec. “So, we decided to manufacture highly realistic human body parts for surgical training purposes. Students learn how to hold a scalpel, how to make a cut, and how to use other medical implements before practicing on human beings.”3D-printed models for pre-surgical planning allow for precise planning and simulation of the surgical approach, incision, and hardware sizing and placement. Physical 3D models can also serve as cutting guides for resection and as templates for the shaping of reconstruction hardware, implants, and prostheses so as to fit a patient's anatomy. It can also capture patient variability for education and training and provide easily interpretable visual guides for improving doctor–patient communication.