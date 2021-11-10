XL Dermal Graft Matrix Supports Reconstructive Surgery

A new acellular dermal matrix (ADM) with a large footprint aids demanding soft tissue applications in plastic and reconstructive surgery.The AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend Extra-Large (XL) ADM comes in meshed and non-meshed varieties, with a footprint of 16cm x 20cm (320 cm) for use in demanding soft tissue applications, with both options featuring a one cm non-meshed border for secure and easy suturing. The increased surface area also enables increased fluid egress, helping protect the area from seroma formation. Additionally, the meshing allows graft expansion to provide greater adaptability in reconstruction procedures.AlloMend ADM is processed using proprietary DermaTrue decellularization process, which removes cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins, and antigens), rendering the tissue acellular and with low immunologic response, while still retaining growth factors and a collagen structure. In addition, terminal sterilization with e-beam technology to a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6, minimizes infection risk, while avoiding damaging the allograft tissue. AlloMend ADM is also shelf-stable and comes pre-hydrated, so it is immediately ready-to-use.“Based on AlloSource's twenty seven years of manufacturing skin grafts, we have seen surgeons switch to new reconstruction techniques, which requires larger dermal grafts for single piece coverage,” said Ross Wilkins, MD, senior medical director of AlloSource. “AlloMend XL was created with the purpose to help surgeons provide better options for outcomes for their patients.”Enhancing fluid egress reduces the risk of seroma, which can slow vascular ingrowth and postpone integration of a tissue graft. Further, increasing the surface area of an ADM graft that comes in contact with the patient’s vascularized native tissue may allow for more rapid vascularization and faster patient recovery.