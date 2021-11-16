Advanced Navigation Solution Aids THR Surgery

A digital pre-operative planning application enables orthopedic surgeons to perform navigated CT-based total hip replacement surgery (THR).The Naviswiss (Brugg, Switzerland) Naviplan hip application is a CT-based solution that assists surgeons in optimal positioning of THR implants, automatic three-dimensional (3D) segmentation, and advanced image processing. The pre-operative planning tool automatically analyzes the CT DICOM data and proposes initial implant configuration. After reviewing and fine-tuning the pre-operative plan, it is transferred to the Naviswiss navigation system and used during the surgery to execute it as planned.Naviswiss is a miniature hip navigation system that uses proprietary optical tracking technology to provide real-time intra-operative spatial measurements and relationships using optical tags attached to the pelvis, cup impactor, and femur. The relationships between the tags are documented using a camera, and displayed in real-time during alignment and insertion to determine cup inclination, anteversion, leg length, and offset. The open platform system works with all major hip implants and approaches.“The seamless integration of a largely automatic pre-operative planning with the extremely easy to use navigation system marks a milestone in quality control for orthopedics. The surgeon can rely on highly accurate guidance in placing the acetabular components,” said Jan Stifter, CEO of Naviswiss. “CT-based navigation may be needed in difficult deformity cases, while kinematic registration may be preferred in more traditional surgeries. With the addition of image-based surgery we now enter a completely new league which puts us on eye-level with the robotic systems.”A hip replacement implant is a ball-and-socket mechanism, designed to simulate a human hip joint and mimic its movement. Typical components include a stem that inserts into the femur, a ball that replaces the head of the thigh bone, and a shell that lines the hip socket. Assessment of individual patient pelvic tilt and digital measurement of leg length and offset changes are used to achieve more consistent leg length restoration.