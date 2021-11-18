Hindfoot Fusion Plating System Offers Maximum Strength

Medica COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures
- New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
- Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of Study Participants with Severe Depression
- Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF
- AI-Based Algorithm Enables Quicker HF Diagnosis
- Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
- Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
- AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia
- Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
- Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
- 44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event
- Philips Acquires Medical Technology Company Cardiologs to Expand Cardiac Diagnostics and Monitoring Portfolio
- Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Identification of COVID Proteins Responsible for Damaging Blood Vessels to Help Develop Targeted Drugs for COVID-19
- Delivering COVID-19 Vaccines via Suctioning Technique May Help Generate Higher Antibody Levels
- Pfizer’s Novel COVID-19 Pill Cuts Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 90%
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Medicine Receives First Authorization in the World
- High-Energy X-Rays Emitted by Special Particle Accelerator Show Lung Vessels Altered by COVID-19
- Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021
- Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021
- MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021
- Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021
- Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021