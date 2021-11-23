We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Handheld Smart Tool Aids Knee Replacement Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Nov 2021
Image: The next-generation Lantern navigation system (Photo courtesy of OrthAlign)
An innovative digital assistant with inertial navigation technology provides accurate, individualized alignment for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty.

The next-generatrion OrthAlign (Aliso Viejo, CA, USA) Lantern is a navigation assistance system the size of a cellphone that uses micro-electromechanical sensors (MEMS) to register patient anatomy and guide precise orthopedic implant placement. The system’s internal gyroscopes and accelerometers require no pre-operative imaging, and the cost-effective, portable, and open-implant design make it an ideal technology for both outpatient and inpatient settings.

The kinematic sensor technology is optimized for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with only one instrument tray, one navigation unit for all applications, and no storage requirements or service plans. Lantern also provides enhanced data collection capabilities, fast network connectivity, and intraoperative assessment tools such as soft tissue balancing. Studies have shown the system can provide tibial coronal alignment within 2° of neutral, and femoral sagittal alignment within 3° of neutral.

“Lantern is our next-generation flagship product. It's the culmination of years of effort devoted to developing a technology that offers the accuracy, simplicity, and efficiency needed in today's transitioning market,” said Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign. “With Lantern, we are perfectly positioned to meet the operational needs of the hospital and ASC, while continuing to provide the strong clinical outcomes that surgeons expect.”

“The system is intuitive, and its open platform makes the technology accessible to every orthopedic surgeon. It is one of the most simple and efficient systems you can bring into a hospital or ASC,” said Michael Ast, MD, of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS; New York, NY, USA), who performed the first cases in the United States. “The data is highly accurate, which gives me confidence that the foundations of my surgery are on target.”

Proper axial alignment is of paramount importance for the longevity of any knee implant, and even minor deviations can lead to early loosening, increased wear, and poor function. Misalignment of any of the components, in any anatomical plane, can result in major complications. For example, inaccurate rotation of either the femoral or tibial component will critically affect patellar tracking and can lead to patellar subluxation or dislocation.

OrthAlign


