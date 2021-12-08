Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures

A versatile next generation power tools system can be used in trauma, sports medicine, spine, and cardiothoracic surgery.The DePuy Synthes (West Chester, PA, USA) UNIUM System consists of two handpieces--a modular device and a dedicated reciprocating saw--along with a comprehensive portfolio of attachments and cutting tools that include a Kirschner wire manipulator; drills drivers with AO/ASIF or Jacob’s coupling, mini-quick or J-Latch coupling, and a radiolucent drive; reaming attachments; screw drivers with AO/ASIF or Jacob’s coupling; a Burr driver with small Torx coupling burrs; and an three oscillating saw attachments (sagittal, crescentic, and angled).The tools are powered by a power unit comprised of a high-capacity Li-ion rechargeable battery and electronic control unit, which is designed to last through more than 1,000 use-and-charging cycles, extending its lifespan and reducing waste and the cost of repair. Additional features include internal sterilizable brushless motors, easy-click connectors, one-finger modes, centered triggers, and an aseptic power unit transfer technique, limiting exposure to the stress of cleaning and sterilization processes.“The UNIUM System significantly enhances our Power Tools portfolio. We listened closely to input from surgeons and staff, and designed the UNIUM System to meet their precise needs,” said Funda Haine, worldwide vice president of power tools at DePuy Synthes. “We are filling an unmet need with the UNIUM Power Tool by developing a system that is 19% lighter, 26% smaller, and 18% more powerful than its predecessors, allowing care teams to focus more of their attention on the patient.”