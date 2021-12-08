We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Agfa Radiology

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Dec 2021 - 19 Dec 2021
EuroAnaesthesia 2021 – European Society of Anaesthesiology
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022

Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Dec 2021
Print article
Image: The UNIUM handpieces, attachments, and cutting tools (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)
Image: The UNIUM handpieces, attachments, and cutting tools (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)
A versatile next generation power tools system can be used in trauma, sports medicine, spine, and cardiothoracic surgery.

The DePuy Synthes (West Chester, PA, USA) UNIUM System consists of two handpieces--a modular device and a dedicated reciprocating saw--along with a comprehensive portfolio of attachments and cutting tools that include a Kirschner wire manipulator; drills drivers with AO/ASIF or Jacob’s coupling, mini-quick or J-Latch coupling, and a radiolucent drive; reaming attachments; screw drivers with AO/ASIF or Jacob’s coupling; a Burr driver with small Torx coupling burrs; and an three oscillating saw attachments (sagittal, crescentic, and angled).

The tools are powered by a power unit comprised of a high-capacity Li-ion rechargeable battery and electronic control unit, which is designed to last through more than 1,000 use-and-charging cycles, extending its lifespan and reducing waste and the cost of repair. Additional features include internal sterilizable brushless motors, easy-click connectors, one-finger modes, centered triggers, and an aseptic power unit transfer technique, limiting exposure to the stress of cleaning and sterilization processes.

“The UNIUM System significantly enhances our Power Tools portfolio. We listened closely to input from surgeons and staff, and designed the UNIUM System to meet their precise needs,” said Funda Haine, worldwide vice president of power tools at DePuy Synthes. “We are filling an unmet need with the UNIUM Power Tool by developing a system that is 19% lighter, 26% smaller, and 18% more powerful than its predecessors, allowing care teams to focus more of their attention on the patient.”

Related Links:
DePuy Synthes


Print article
NUVO

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
3D-Printed Portable Coffin-Like Capsule for Use in Assisted Suicide Granted Approval...
Cooled RFA Relieves Pain Following Knee Replacement
Risk Calculator Prevents Delayed Discharges in Hospitals
Image: An aspirin a day might do more harm than good (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure

A new study claims that starting aspirin for secondary prevention of heart failure (HF) can lead to incident HF, independent of other risk factors. Researchers at the University of Leuven (Belgium),... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Image: Midwifery proves equal physician-guided births in low-risk pregnancies (Photo courtesy of Images)

Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones

A new study shows that for vaginal births with a low risk of complications, midwifery outcomes are equal to those of physician-guided births. Researchers at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Selfies' May Improve Remote Diabetic Foot Monitoring
Focused Ultrasound May Benefit Patients with Epilepsy
Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
Illustration

AI-Based Method Predicts Atrial Fibrillation Risk Based on ECG Results

Investigators have developed and tested an artificial intelligence (AI)-based method for predicting an individual’s five-year risk of developing atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, from el... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to...
Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for ...
Illustration

IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) is preparing to launch the Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability (the Centre) in 2022 in response to the need for hospitals... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE