Versatile Surgical Floodlight Illuminates Deep Cavities

A new LED system provides optimal illumination in deep, narrow surgical cavities, especially those at difficult angles where lighting was previously inadequate.The Vivo Surgical (Singapore) KLARO in vivo lighting device is single-use light emitting diode (LED) unit that offers up to four hours of consistent illumination in the surgical field, while maintaining a safe operating temperature below 38 °C. KLARO clips easily onto surgical drapes, with a long light strip to allow effective hands-free positioning. It can also be used to transform any existing surgical retractor into an illuminated one using silicone retractor loops, offering seamless integration with existing instruments so as to minimize workflow disruption.The flexible light strip offers four lighting intensities, with a compact, 4.6 mm diameter tip that can be bent at angles of up to 340° to provide flood-lighting deep into the surgical cavity and to make it easy to position, ensuring wide-angle illumination. A red LED light appears 15 minutes prior to the end of KLARO’s four-hour battery life. Beyond improved patient outcomes and accelerated recovery times, the KLARO illuminating strip also relieves eye fatigue and ergonomic issues faced by surgeons.“There are a lot of widespread uses for this lighting system in the oral cavity, and I have not even demonstrated its use in other locations such as the nasopharynx or oral pharynx yet,” said surgical oncologist Professor N Gopalakrishna Iyer, MD, PhD, of the National Cancer Centre of Singapore. “It is especially useful in limited resource settings, or for operating in locations where there are variabilities in surgical lighting systems, including issues with power and light intensity.”“KLARO could provide a better illumination in the deep cavity with a retractor. When having a vaginal hysterectomy, the wound would be deep that the overhead light may not handle it well,” said Cheon Willy Cecilia, MD, President of the Hong Kong Urogynaecology Association. “With KLARO, I can easily illuminate the deep cavity. KLARO helps to provide a bright surgical environment, which is good and safe for both the surgeon and patient.”