We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

New Biopsy Technology Analyzes Multiple Tumor Tissue Biomarkers Simultaneously

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jan 2022
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

A next-generation biopsy tool will enable scientists and clinicians to simultaneously profile many biomarkers in cells and tissues.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine (Irvine, CA, USA) have developed a new biopsy technology that can profile multiple tumor microenvironment biomarkers simultaneously, revealing cellular spatial organization and interactions that will help advance personalized disease diagnosis and treatment. Current single-biomarker biopsies lack the ability to analyze many different markers and often fail to predict patient outcomes.

Called the Multi Omic Single-scan Assay with Integrated Combinatorial Analysis, the fluorescence imaging-based technology can spatially profile a large number of mRNA and protein markers in cells and tissues, including clinical tumor tissues. Their study showed that MOSAICA enables direct, highly multiplexed biomarker profiling in a 3D spatial context using a single round of staining and imaging instead of the repeated processing steps typically needed in conventional methods. Clinicians and scientists will now have a holistic view of the different immune and cancer cell types in tumor tissues, providing greater insight for determining patient prognosis and treatment.

“Spatial biology is a new science frontier and mapping out each cell and its function in the body at both the molecular and tissue level is fundamental to understanding disease and developing precision diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Weian Zhao, Ph.D., UCI professor of pharmaceutical sciences and study co-corresponding author. “Many cancer immunotherapeutics, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, don’t work and scientists realized that was because of the spatial organization of all the tumor tissue cell types, which dictates drug efficacy. The MOSAICA can characterize the spatial cellular compositions and interactions in the tumor immune microenvironment in biopsies to inform personalized diagnosis and treatment.”

Related Links:
University of California, Irvine 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
Image: Screenshot of two 3D prostate biopsy samples (Photo courtesy of Xie et al/Cancer Research)

3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Deep-learning (DL) can enable tissue microstructures to be volumetrically segmented to improve prediction of aggressive prostate cancer, according to a new study. The new technique, called image-t... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
VR System for Ambulances Advances Critical Care Medicine
Subcutaneous Defibrillators Effective for Typical Arrhythmia
First of Its Kind Fluid and Blood Volume Monitor Uses Algorithm to Determine Patient...
Image: AI can help identify mortality risk in cardiac surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Ventricular Dysfunction Algorithm Predicts Cardiac Surgery Survival

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can predict long-term mortality among patients undergoing valve and/or coronary bypass surgery, according to a new study. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
Image: Endometrial scratching as an adjunct to IVF appears ineffectual (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular

A new survey finds that one-third of fertility specialists still offer endometrial scratching as an adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF), despite lack of evidence that it increases conception rates.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Iron Reduces Heart Attacks in Hemodialysis Patients
Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echoca...
Image: An ascites patient with abdominal paracentesis scars (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Home-Based System Relieves Cirrhosis Refractory Ascites

A novel tunneled peritoneal catheter (PeCa) drainage system provided significant relief for patients with refractory ascites, according to a new study. The PeCa implant, developed at Hannover Medical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion T...
Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech ...
Illustration

J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC; New Brunswick, NJ, USA) will collaborate with Microsoft (Redmond, Wash., USA) to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE