Laparoscopic Closure Device Seals Common Enterotomy

An innovative laparoscopic bowel closure device quickly and securely aligns, closes, and staples the common opening for rapid intracorporeal anastomosis.The Seger Surgical Solutions (Seger; Misgav, Israel) LAP IA 60 is designed to facilitate the laparoscopic closure of two sections of the intestine intracorporeally by engaging a common enterotomy opening of a side-to-side, functional end-to-end gastrointestinal anastomosis using a pair of prongs to stretch the tissue and draw the engaged openings into jaws of the built-in stapler, which then fires two or three rows of staples to close the enterotomy ,without the need for sutures.The Seger LAP IA 60 device can close the enterotomy laparoscopically in less than two minutes, as compared to suturing, which take up to 15-20 minutes. The small, 2.5 mm wide device, which can be inserted into the abdomen through a standard 12-millimeter trocar, enables surgeons to perform fully laparoscopic bowel anastomoses with improved clinical results, fewer complications such as bowel twisting and surgical site infection (SSI), and with better cosmesis, since smaller incisions are required.“Laparoscopic bowel resection and anastomosis is preferred over open surgery because of its clinical benefits to the patient. At present, the majority of these resections and anastomoses are performed outside the abdomen; the reason for this is the difficulty and complexity of laparoscopic suturing by surgeons,” stated the company. “Seger Surgical Solutions introduces LAP IA 60, a laparoscopic bowel closure device that improves patient care, provides better outcomes, and reduces health care costs.”Following bowel resection, the surgeon creates a common opening (enterotomy) to connect the two severed bowel sections via anastomosis. Currently, most procedures are performed extracorporealy, resulting in longer hospital stays due to post-operative complications, including higher subsequent hernia rates due to the midline incisions, increased pain, and worse cosmesis due to larger incisions.