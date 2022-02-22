Endoscopically-Sprayable Adhesive Hydrogel Seals and Protects Surgical Lesions After Polyp Removal

An endoscopically-sprayable adhesive hydrogel seals and protects surgical lesions following colonic polyp resection.

The biomaterial adhesive has been developed by BioDevek (Cambridge, MA, USA) to seal internal wounds and incision and can be sprayed through a catheter. BioDevek is a medtech company that leverages materials science, biology, and medicine to develop the next generation of biomaterial-based surgical solutions to improve the clinical outcomes following internal surgeries. The company’s degradable biomaterials can be injected or sprayed onto biological tissues to protect and improve the healing of traditionally sutured, or stapled, wounds. BioDevek’s ability to engineer the material to degrade at predetermined rates enables leveraging the materials to locally deliver drugs over time, to improve patient outcomes while eliminating the side effects associated with systemic drug delivery.

BioDevek has developed a sealant formulation that can be sprayed through catheters during an endoscopic procedure to seal and protect wounds following polyp resection and other minimally-invasive surgeries. The sealant creates a thin, but tough, tissue-like coating that minimizes the risk of perforation and late-bleeding events. Colonoscopy screening accompanied by polyp resection, has risen during the last decade as the most efficient method to prevent colorectal cancer.

The use of BioDevek hydrogel on the wound following polyp resection creates a mechanical barrier, reinforcing the integrity of the intestinal wall. Its adhesive nature creates an intimate interdigitation with the tissue, protecting it and avoiding delayed bleeding. The hydrogel shield also acts as a barrier, minimizing the exposure of the wound to the intestinal content, protecting the area from bacteria, enzymes, and mechanical damage, thus enhancing the overall healing process.

Related Links:

BioDevek