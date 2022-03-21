We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Mar 2022 - 25 Mar 2022
41st ISICEM Brussels - International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine
22 Mar 2022 - 26 Mar 2022
AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting – American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
22 Mar 2022 - 25 Mar 2022
Medicall Expo 2022

AI-Guided Handheld Surgical Robot Can Stem Fatal Blood Loss

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: The AI-Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device can halt rapid blood loss (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: The AI-Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device can halt rapid blood loss (Photo courtesy of MIT)

After a traumatic accident, there is a small window of time when medical professionals can apply lifesaving treatment to victims with severe internal bleeding. Delivering this type of care is complex, and key interventions require inserting a needle and catheter into a central blood vessel, through which fluids, medications, or other aids can be given. Researchers have developed a lifesaving technology that helps a range of users deliver complex medical interventions at the point of injury.

A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) and physicians at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH, Boston, MA, USA) have developed a solution to this problem. The Artificial Intelligence–Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device (AI-GUIDE) is a handheld platform technology that has the potential to help personnel with simple training to quickly install a catheter into a common femoral vessel, enabling rapid treatment at the point of injury.

AI-GUIDE is a platform device made of custom-built algorithms and integrated robotics that could pair with most commercial portable ultrasound devices. To operate AI-GUIDE, a user first places it on the patient’s body, near where the thigh meets the abdomen. A simple targeting display guides the user to the correct location and then instructs them to pull a trigger, which precisely inserts the needle into the vessel. The device verifies that the needle has penetrated the blood vessel, and then prompts the user to advance an integrated guidewire, a thin wire inserted into the body to guide a larger instrument, such as a catheter, into a vessel. The user then manually advances a catheter. Once the catheter is securely in the blood vessel, the device withdraws the needle and the user can remove the device. With the catheter safely inside the vessel, responders can then deliver fluid, medicine, or other interventions.

The MIT researchers developed the AI in the device by leveraging technology used for real-time object detection in images. These algorithms trained on a large dataset of ultrasound scans interpret the visual data coming in from the ultrasound that is paired with AI-GUIDE and then indicate the correct blood vessel location to the user on the display. For the user, the device may seem as easy to use as pressing a button to advance a needle, but to ensure rapid and reliable success, a lot is happening behind the scenes. For example, when a patient has lost a large volume of blood and becomes hypotensive, veins that would typically be round and full of blood become flat. When the needle tip reaches the center of the vein, the wall of the vein is likely to “tent” inward, rather than being punctured by the needle. As a result, though the needle was injected to the proper location, it fails to enter the vessel. To ensure that the needle reliably punctures the vessel, the team engineered the device to be able to check its own work.

AI-GUIDE has shown very high injection success rates, even in hypotensive scenarios where veins are likely to tent. Users with medical experience ranging from zero to greater than 15 years tested AI-GUIDE on an artificial model of human tissue and blood vessels and one expert user tested it on a series of live, sedated pigs. The team reported that after only two minutes of verbal training, all users of the device on the artificial human tissue were successful in placing a needle, with all but one completing the task in less than one minute. The expert user was also successful in quickly placing both the needle and the integrated guidewire and catheter in about a minute. The needle insertion speed and accuracy were comparable to that of experienced clinicians operating in hospital environments on human patients. AI-GUIDE’s design makes it stable and easy to use, directly translates to low training requirements and effective performance. Right now, the team is continuing to test the device and work on fully automating every step of its operation. In particular, they want to automate the guidewire and catheter insertion steps to further reduce risk of user error or potential for infection.

“AI-GUIDE has the potential to be faster, more precise, safer, and require less training than current manual image-guided needle placement procedures,” said Theodore Pierce, a radiologist and collaborator from MGH. “The modular design also permits easy adaptation to a variety of clinical scenarios beyond vascular access, including minimally invasive surgery, image-guided biopsy, and imaging-directed cancer therapy.”

“We see the AI-GUIDE platform technology becoming ubiquitous throughout the health-care system, enabling faster and more accurate treatment by users with a broad range of expertise, for both pre-hospital emergency interventions and routine image-guided procedures,” said Matt Johnson, a research team member from the MIT laboratory’s Human Health and Performance Systems Group.

Related Links:
MIT
MGH 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition...
State-of-the-Art Infusion System Solves Critical Challenges in Infusion Delivery...
Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Ou...
Image: Insignis Infusion Pump operates independent of battery power or electricity (Photo courtesy of Innovative Health Sciences, LLC)

State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, Non-Electric, Versatile Infusion Pump

A state-of-the-art syringe infusion system for intravenous administration answers the worldwide need for a portable, non-electric, versatile, cost-effective, and intuitive infusion pump to accurately deliver... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic...
New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Thre...
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
Image: AI solution classifies, tracks and monitors renal care patients through disease states (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions for Treatment and Care

An AI renal solution with deep learning models has the ability to classify, track, and transition renal patients through disease states and provide recommended actions for treatment and care.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in ...
First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing ...
Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally In...
Image: Nominations open for International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven Categories

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has launched the year 2022 edition of the IHF Awards – the premier, annual awards program for hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE