Wireless Camera System for Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves OR Productivity and Safety

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Mar 2022
Image: ArthroFree System is the first and only FDA-cleared wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery (Photo courtesy of Lazurite)
Image: ArthroFree System is the first and only FDA-cleared wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery (Photo courtesy of Lazurite)

The first and only wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) market clearance provides freedom of movement in the operating room never experienced earlier by surgeons.

Lazurite’s (Cleveland, OH, USA) ArthroFree System incorporates the company’s proprietary low-heat, high-intensity Meridiem light technology along with advanced camera, battery, and wireless transmission technologies. It is designed to deliver improved operating room productivity, patient safety, and economic value through cost-savings, energy efficiency, and reduced setup/breakdown times. The modular system also is designed to be drop-in compatible with patient data consoles, surgical displays and endoscopes found in minimally invasive operating rooms. The ArthroFree System enables surgical visualization in minimally invasive surgery without the camera and light wires implicated in patient infections, burns, and costly post-operative care.

“The idea for what is now the FDA-cleared ArthroFree System was born from the very real need to create a safer, more efficient operating room for the benefit of everyone involved—from patients to surgeons to OR teams to clinics and hospitals,” said Eugene Malinskiy, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Lazurite. Malinskiy and his team believe “that this truly is the beginning of the operating room of the future. The entire endoscopic market will benefit from our minimally invasive surgical equipment advancement going forward.”

Lazurite 


