Troponin Blood Test Offers Quick Method for Monitoring Patients After Cardiac Surgery

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System
- Novel IV Injection Treatment for Sepsis Could Provide Safe and Convenient Option
- Hemodynamic Monitoring Can Predict Mortality in Critically Ill Patients, Finds Baxter Study
- Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke
- Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems
- Urinary Stent with Unique Suture Design Could Reduce Hospital Readmissions and Replacement Costs
- Cardiac Defibrillator Implanted Under Skin Much Safer for Patients
- Bacteria-Repelling Silver Coating Prevents Infection of Implantable Medical Devices
- Nanotechnology Approach Locates and Removes Dangerous Endometriosis Lesions
- Implantable Wireless Device Could Allow Doctors to Eliminate Leftover Cancer Cells During Surgery
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
- Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
- Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to Increasing ICU Admissions
- Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022
- Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 6 Billion by 2028 Due to Demand for Intensive Care
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System
- Novel IV Injection Treatment for Sepsis Could Provide Safe and Convenient Option
- Hemodynamic Monitoring Can Predict Mortality in Critically Ill Patients, Finds Baxter Study
- Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke
- Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems
- Urinary Stent with Unique Suture Design Could Reduce Hospital Readmissions and Replacement Costs
- Cardiac Defibrillator Implanted Under Skin Much Safer for Patients
- Bacteria-Repelling Silver Coating Prevents Infection of Implantable Medical Devices
- Nanotechnology Approach Locates and Removes Dangerous Endometriosis Lesions
- Implantable Wireless Device Could Allow Doctors to Eliminate Leftover Cancer Cells During Surgery
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
- Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
- Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to Increasing ICU Admissions
- Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022
- Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 6 Billion by 2028 Due to Demand for Intensive Care
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccines Generates Up to Nine Times as Many Antibodies
- Third Day in Hospital a ‘Tipping Point’ in Severity of COVID-19 Pneumonia
- AI Model for Monitoring COVID-19 Predicts Mortality Within First 30 Days of Admission
- AI Predicts COVID Prognosis at Near-Expert Level Based Off CT Scans
- ECG Can Pinpoint Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk of Death