We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 May 2022 - 14 May 2022
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Hanoi 2022
12 May 2022 - 14 May 2022
ECISM LIVES 2022 – Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
12 May 2022 - 14 May 2022
24th Latin American Congress of Pediatric Radiology

Next-Gen Cardiac Transport System to Revolutionize Future of Heart Transplantation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 May 2022
Print article
Image: Paragonix SherpaPak CTS is an FDA cleared and CE marked preservation device for heart transportation (Photo courtesy of Paragonix Technologies)
Image: Paragonix SherpaPak CTS is an FDA cleared and CE marked preservation device for heart transportation (Photo courtesy of Paragonix Technologies)

In the mission-critical world of transplantation, where there is no margin for error, advanced technologies are required to support transplant teams. The historic method of preserving and transporting organs uses plastic bags, ice, and consumer ice coolers. These non-FDA regulated devices provide un-controlled, un-monitored cooling that pose a risk of cellular injury to the transported organs and can affect transplant patient outcomes. Now, groundbreaking research from a recent study has found that patients receiving hearts transported using a novel preservation and transportation device had a superior one-year survival as compared to donor hearts stored on ice.

The SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System (CTS) from Paragonix Technologies, Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA) is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked donor heart transport and preservation device that uses proprietary phase change technology prevent exposure to excessive temperature reduction. The rigid, pressure controlled, leak-proof dual-canister system protects the donor heart from physical and thermal trauma while Bluetooth connection and the Paragonix App ensure real-time monitoring, tracking, and communication.

The new multi-center study compared SherpaPak CTS to the use of conventional cold storage using ice in the preservation of donor hearts destined for transplantation. The study on one-year transplant patient outcomes following heart transplant surgery focused on post-transplant outcomes and survival, and utilized data collected by the GUARDIAN-Heart Registry, the world’s largest clinical database specifically dedicated to heart preservation.

The US Multi Center 1-year Transplant Survival Analysis of the GUARDIAN Registry included 569 adult patients who received heart transplants between October 2015 and January 2022. The analysis showed a statistically significant 72% reduction in Severe Primary Graft Dysfunction (PGD) rates. The one-year survival rate in patients where traditional cold storage was used was 88.7%. In contrast, the one-year survival rate in patients where the SherpaPak was used was 96.4%. This finding represented an 8.7% increase in one-year survival when using the SherpaPak for donor heart preservation.

Additionally, several other post-operative improvements were noted by the propensity matched study in favor of the SherpaPak cohort such as 38.5% reduction in all post-transplant MCS (mechanical circulatory support), 66.3% reduction in post-transplant ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation)/VAD (ventricular assist device), 59.7% reduction in newly placed IABP (intra-aortic balloon pump) and 71.9% reduction in severe PGD (primary graft dysfunction).

“The results of this study suggest that using ice to preserve and transport donor hearts is a potentially inferior method for organ preservation,” said Dr. Andreas Zuckermann, the EU Principal GUARDIAN Investigator, Director of Cardiac Transplantation, and Associate Professor of Surgery Medical University of Vienna. “A 96.4% 1-year survival rate in the propensity matched analysis utilizing the SherpaPak is an encouraging sign that this technology for advanced organ preservation is having an impact on the clinical outcomes of heart transplantation. Advanced preservation of donor hearts should be a seriously considered by all transplant centers when assessing the impact on clinical outcomes outlined in this research.”

“With advanced technology like the SherpaPak, we can now demonstrate that we provide advanced care and improved outcomes for the vulnerable patient population of heart transplant recipients. With over a third of all US transplant centers utilizing the SherpaPak device, we look forward to supporting transplant centers across the US and Europe as they transition to this innovative technology as the standard of care,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO and President of Paragonix.

Related Links:
Paragonix Technologies, Inc.


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Image: AI-enabled ECG cam identify presence of brief episodes of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
MRI Superior to ECG for Diagnosing Heart Failure
Unified Approach Could Prevent Unnecessary Blood Tests in PICU without Increasing...
Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System...
Image: vMap technology localizes the source of arrhythmia using only data from a noninvasive 12-lead ECG (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates

The current standard of care for treating heart arrhythmias – any type of irregular heartbeat that is too fast, too slow, or mistimed due to an electrical signal misfiring – is to carefully burn or freeze... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to I...
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have announce a collaboration to meet growing need for outpatient care (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE