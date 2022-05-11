Robotic Surgery System with Single-Use Instrument Concept Eliminates Cross-Contamination Risk

Up to now the use of robot-assisted procedures has been extremely resource intensive and therefore, not a viable option for many clinics. Now, a new robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgical system based on a unique and consistent single-use concept reduces the associated risk of contamination and at the same time avoids the costs of cleaning and sterilizing the instruments.

avateramedical GmbH’s (Jena, Germany) avatera is the first German system for robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and was developed as a high-quality solution for minimally invasive robotic surgery. Tailored to address specific user needs, the cutting-edge system enables precise keyhole surgery (so-called laparoscopy) with the highest level of safety for patients and maximum ergonomic comfort for surgeons and surgical teams. Its single-use concept for surgical instruments eliminates the need for complex and expensive sterilization processes, saving costs while always providing surgeons with new, reliable instruments, removing the risk of cross-contamination.

Additionally, the avatera system builds on and improves the features and functionality of currently available surgical robots, is easy and comfortable to use, and is specifically tailored to the needs of surgeons and their teams. The built-in seat and individual ergonomic adjustment options allow surgeons to work comfortably even during very long operations. An open design and low noise levels allow for ease of communication for the surgical teams. The compact system does not require much space and can easily fit in a wide variety of operating rooms.

The avatera robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery system has successfully completed the first 10 surgeries in humans and has now been introduced into everyday clinical practice at the first hospital worldwide, the University of Leipzig Medical Center. Additionally, avatera has received the CE mark and is approved for minimally invasive surgery in urology and gynecology in the European Economic Area. Currently, the system is being rolled out at partner sites which will allow the company to gain additional experience in clinical routines.

“With the first in-human surgeries, we are entering a new exciting chapter in our company’s history,” said Greg Roche, CEO of avateramedical N.V. “It is our vision to make cutting-edge, efficient robot-assisted surgery accessible for every patient around the world.”

“The first surgical procedures on patients were performed at the University of Leipzig Medical Center to remove prostate and kidney tumors. We are thrilled that these procedures were so successful and that surgeons and their patients are now beginning to benefit from our work,” added Andreas Wegner-Berndt, Managing Director of avateramedical GmbH.”

