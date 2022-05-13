We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 May 2022 - 18 May 2022
ASNR 2022 – 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology
17 May 2022 - 20 May 2022
Hospitalar 2022
18 May 2022 - 20 May 2022
KIHE 2022 – Kazakhstan International Healthcare Exhibition

Breakthrough Tech Pinpoints Seizure-Originating Brain Regions and Predicts Outcome Before Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 May 2022
Print article
Image: Breakthrough tech enables seizure localization in minutes (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Breakthrough tech enables seizure localization in minutes (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Fresh techniques to aid seizure diagnosis and surgical planning stand to benefit millions of epilepsy patients, but the path to progress has been slow and challenging. Researchers have now introduced a novel network analysis technology that uses minimally invasive resting state electrophysiological recordings to localize seizure onset brain regions and predict seizure outcomes.

In current practice, prior to any surgical removal of tissues, clinicians often drill holes into the skull to place recording electrodes atop the brain. The electrodes record electrical activity in the brain over the course of days or weeks, however long it takes for seizure(s) to materialize, to inform of where seizure(s) are taking place. While necessary, this practice can be time-consuming, costly, and uncomfortable for patients to stay in hospital for days to weeks. The novel network analysis technique developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) can pinpoint seizure-originating brain regions and predict a patient’s seizure outcome before surgery, using only 10 minutes of resting state recordings without the need to wait for seizures to occur.

The technique extracts information flow across all recording electrodes and makes a prediction based on the different levels of information flow. The researchers discovered that the information flow from non-seizure generating tissue to seizure originating tissue is much larger than the inverse direction, and the notably greater difference in information flow often leads to a seizure-free outcome. Once implemented, this approach could have a major impact to inform clinicians and families if a patient should pursue a surgery and what the likelihood of surgical success would be.

“In a group of 27 patients, our accuracy of localizing seizure onset brain regions, was 88%, which is a fascinating result,” explained Bin He, professor of biomedical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. “We use machine learning and network analysis to analyze a 10-minute resting state recording to predict where the seizure will come out. While this method is still invasive, it is to a significantly decreased degree, because we’ve taken the recording timeline from multiple days or even weeks down to 10 minutes.”

“In the same group of patients, our accuracy of predicting their seizure outcome, or the possibility of becoming seizure-free post-surgery, was 92%,” added Bin He. “Eventually, this type of data could guide patients toward or away from surgery, and it is information that is not readily available today.”

Related Links:
Carnegie Mellon University 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Image: AI-enabled ECG cam identify presence of brief episodes of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
MRI Superior to ECG for Diagnosing Heart Failure
Unified Approach Could Prevent Unnecessary Blood Tests in PICU without Increasing...
Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System...
Image: vMap technology localizes the source of arrhythmia using only data from a noninvasive 12-lead ECG (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates

The current standard of care for treating heart arrhythmias – any type of irregular heartbeat that is too fast, too slow, or mistimed due to an electrical signal misfiring – is to carefully burn or freeze... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to I...
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have announce a collaboration to meet growing need for outpatient care (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE