We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 May 2022 - 20 May 2022
Hospitalar 2022
18 May 2022 - 20 May 2022
KIHE 2022 – Kazakhstan International Healthcare Exhibition
19 May 2022 - 22 May 2022
59th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association

Robotic Surgery Found to Be Safer, Reduces Patient Time in Hospital

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 May 2022
Print article
Image: Robotic surgery has been found to improve patient recovery time (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Robotic surgery has been found to improve patient recovery time (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Unlike open surgery, where a surgeon works directly on a patient and involves large incisions in the skin and muscle, robot-assisted surgery allows surgeons to guide minimally invasive instruments remotely using a console and aided by 3D view. But open surgery still remains the “gold standard” recommendation for highly complex surgeries. Now, a first-of-its kind clinical trial provides the strongest evidence so far of the patient benefits of robot-assisted surgery.

A new study by scientists at University College London (London, UK) and the University of Sheffield (Sheffield, UK) has found that robotic surgery reduces the chance of readmission by half (52%), and revealed a “striking” four-fold (77%) reduction in prevalence of blood clots (deep vein thrombus and pulmonary emboli) - a significant cause of health decline and morbidity - when compared to patients who had open surgery. The study also found that robot-assisted surgery used to perform bladder cancer removal and reconstruction enabled patients to recover far more quickly and spend significantly (20%) less time in hospital. Patients’ physical activity - assessed by daily steps tracked on a wearable smart sensor - stamina and quality of life also increased.

“This is an important finding. Time in hospital is reduced and recovery is faster when using this advanced surgery,” said James Catto, Professor of Urological Surgery at the University of Sheffield’s Department of Oncology and Metabolism, who was the study co-chief investigator professor. “Previous trials of robotic surgery have focused on longer term outcomes. They have shown similar cancer cure rates and similar levels of long term recovery after surgery. None have looked at differences in the immediate days and weeks after surgery.”

“Despite robot-assisted surgery becoming more widely available, there has been no significant clinical evaluation of its overall benefit to patients’ recovery,” added Professor John Kelly, Professor of Uro-Oncology at UCL’s Division of Surgery & Interventional Science & consultant surgeon at University College London Hospitals Trust, who was the study co-chief investigator. “In this study we wanted to establish if robot-assisted surgery, when compared to open surgery reduced time spent in hospital, reduced readmissions, and led to better levels of fitness and a quality of life; on all counts this was shown. An unexpected finding was the striking reduction in blood clots in patients receiving robotic surgery; this indicates a safe surgery with patients benefiting from far less complications, early mobilization and a quicker return to normal life.”

Related Links:
University College London 
University of Sheffield 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Image: AI-enabled ECG cam identify presence of brief episodes of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
MRI Superior to ECG for Diagnosing Heart Failure
Unified Approach Could Prevent Unnecessary Blood Tests in PICU without Increasing...
Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System...
Image: vMap technology localizes the source of arrhythmia using only data from a noninvasive 12-lead ECG (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates

The current standard of care for treating heart arrhythmias – any type of irregular heartbeat that is too fast, too slow, or mistimed due to an electrical signal misfiring – is to carefully burn or freeze... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Image: The acquisition adds innovative bioabsorbable steroid-eluting sinus implants to Medtronic’s ENT portfolio (Photo courtesy of Intersect ENT)

Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants to ENT Portfolio

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has completed the acquisition of Intersect ENT (Menlo Park, CA, USA), thereby expanding the company's comprehensive ear, nose, and throat (ENT) portfolio with innovative... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE