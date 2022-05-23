We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
25 May 2022 - 28 May 2022
WFUMB 2022 – The 18th World Federation for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology Congress (WFUMB) & the 33rd Congress of European Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology (EUROSON)
25 May 2022 - 27 May 2022
103. Deutscher Roentgenkongress – German Radiological Society
25 May 2022 - 28 May 2022
SERAM 2022 – 36th Congress of the Spanish Society of Radiology

Novel Surface Treatment Stops Microbes from Adhering to Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 May 2022
Print article
Image: Novel surface treatment could prevent deadly hospital infections without antibiotics (Photo courtesy of Penn State)
Image: Novel surface treatment could prevent deadly hospital infections without antibiotics (Photo courtesy of Penn State)

Hospitals and medical clinics can be the source of nasty infections, resulting in death from infection-related complications and billions in direct medical costs. The biggest culprits, experts say - accounting for two-thirds of these infections - are medical devices like catheters, stents, heart valves and pacemakers, whose surfaces often become covered with harmful bacterial films. Now, a novel surface treatment developed by scientists could help improve the safety of these devices and ease the economic burden on health care systems.

The new approach developed by a team of scientists at UCLA (Los Angeles, CA, USA) and tested in both laboratory and clinical settings, involves depositing a thin layer of what is known as zwitterionic material on the surface of a device and permanently binding that layer to the underlying substrate using ultraviolet light irradiation. The resulting barrier prevents bacteria and other potentially harmful organic materials from adhering to the surface and causing infection. In the laboratory, researchers applied the surface treatment to several commonly used medical device materials, then tested the modified materials’ resistance to various types of bacteria, fungi and proteins. They found that the treatment reduced biofilm growth by more than 80% - and in some cases up 93%, depending on the microbial strain.

The clinical research by the UCLA scientists involved 16 long-term urinary catheter users who switched to silicone catheters with the new zwitterionic surface treatment. Catheter-related urinary tract problems are illustrative of the issues plaguing other medical devices, which, once inserted or implanted, can become breeding grounds for bacteria and harmful biofilm growth. The pathogenic cells pumped out by these highly resilient biofilms then cause recurring infections in the body. In response, medical staff routinely adminster strong antibiotics to patients using these devices, a short-term fix that poses a longer-term risk of creating life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant “superbug” infections. The more widely and frequently antibiotics are prescribed, the more likely bacteria are to develop resistance to them.

Ten of the patients described their urinary tract condition using the surface-treated catheter as “much better” or “very much better,” and 13 chose to continue using the new catheter over conventional latex and silicone options after the study period ended. The surface treatment’s zwitterion polymers are known to be extremely biocompatible, and they absorb water very tightly, forming a thin hydration barrier that prevents bacteria, fungi and other organic materials from adhering to surfaces. The technology is highly effective, non-toxic and relatively low in cost compared with other current surface treatments for medical devices, like antibiotic- or silver-infused coatings. Beyond its use in medical devices, the surface treatment technique could have non-medical applications, potentially extending the lifetimes of water-treatment devices and improving lithium-ion battery performance.

“The beauty of this technology is that it can prevent or minimize the growth of biofilm without the use of antibiotics. It protects patients using medical devices - and therefore protects all of us - against microbial resistance and the proliferation of superbugs,” said Richard Kaner, UCLA’s Dr. Myung Ki Hong Professor of Materials Innovation and senior author of the research.

Related Links:
UCLA 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
Image: A study has demonstrated accuracy of AI in endoscopic diagnosis of early gastric cancer (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer death. Endoscopy is the most powerful tool for detection and diagnosis of GC, but the accuracy of detection... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Quidel Triage Cardiac Panel Facilitates Rapid POC Diagnosis of Chest Pain Patients...
Smart Pacifier Eliminates Need for Invasive Blood Draws to Monitor Electrolytes of...
New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates
Image: EsoGuard has demonstrated over 90% specificity and 90% sensitivity in identifying Barrett’s Esophagus (Photo courtesy of Lucid Diagnostics)

Biomarker Based Non-Endoscopic Technology Identifies Risk for Esophageal Cancer

Barrett's esophagus (BE) is the benign and treatable precursor condition to esophageal adenocarcinomas (EAC) which is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage and is difficult to treat. Finding BE, a sign... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Image: The acquisition adds innovative bioabsorbable steroid-eluting sinus implants to Medtronic’s ENT portfolio (Photo courtesy of Intersect ENT)

Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants to ENT Portfolio

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has completed the acquisition of Intersect ENT (Menlo Park, CA, USA), thereby expanding the company's comprehensive ear, nose, and throat (ENT) portfolio with innovative... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE