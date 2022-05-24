COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Quidel Triage Cardiac Panel Facilitates Rapid POC Diagnosis of Chest Pain Patients in ED
- Smart Pacifier Eliminates Need for Invasive Blood Draws to Monitor Electrolytes of Babies in NICU
- New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates
- MRI Superior to ECG for Diagnosing Heart Failure
- Unified Approach Could Prevent Unnecessary Blood Tests in PICU without Increasing Sepsis Risk
- Single-Actuator System Allows Sensor-Free Precision Control of Miniature Surgical Instruments
- CT-Guided, Robotic System Enables Fast, Accurate and Hands-Free Insertion and Steering of Ablation Probes
- Novel Surface Treatment Stops Microbes from Adhering to Medical Devices
- Glucose Fuel Cell Uses Sugar Present in Blood to Power Medical Implants
- New Surgical Robot Found Safe and Effective for Localized Prostate Cancer Surgery
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs
- Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
- Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
- Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to Increasing ICU Admissions
- Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- Sweat Sensor Detects Key Biomarkers That Provide Early Warning of COVID-19 and Flu
- Study Assesses Impact of COVID-19 on Ventilation/Perfusion Scintigraphy
- CT Imaging Study Finds Vaccination Reduces Risk of COVID-19 Associated Pulmonary Embolism
- Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccines Generates Up to Nine Times as Many Antibodies
- Third Day in Hospital a ‘Tipping Point’ in Severity of COVID-19 Pneumonia