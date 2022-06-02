We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
03 Jun 2022 - 07 Jun 2022
ASCO 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
04 Jun 2022 - 06 Jun 2022
APSCVIR 2022 – 16th Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology
04 Jun 2022 - 06 Jun 2022
EuroAnaesthesia 2022 – European Society of Anaesthesiology

Perfusion Machine Stores Organs Outside Body for Days Before Transplantation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: For the first time, a human liver was treated in a machine and then successfully transplanted (Photo courtesy of University of Zurich)
Image: For the first time, a human liver was treated in a machine and then successfully transplanted (Photo courtesy of University of Zurich)

For the first time in the history of medicine, a multidisciplinary research team has successfully treated an originally damaged human liver in a machine for three days outside a body and then implanted the recovered organ into a cancer patient. One year later, the patient is doing well.

The extraordinary feat was achieved thanks to a perfusion machine developed in house by a research team at the Liver4Life project under the umbrella of the University of Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland), making it possible to implant a human organ into a patient after a storage period of three days outside a body. In January 2020, the multidisciplinary research team had demonstrated for the first time that perfusion technology makes it possible to store a liver outside the body for several days. The machine mimics the human body as accurately as possible, in order to provide ideal conditions for the human livers. A pump serves as a replacement of the heart, an oxygenator replaces the lungs and a dialysis unit takes over the functions of the kidneys. In addition, numerous hormone and nutrient infusions perform the functions of the intestine and pancreas. Like the diaphragm in the human body, the machine also moves the liver to the rhythm of human breathing.

The team prepared the liver in the machine with various drugs. In this way, it was possible to transform the liver into a good liver graft, even though it was originally not approved for transplantation. Perfusion over several days, i.e. the mechanical perfusion of the organ, enables, for example, antibiotic or hormonal therapies or the optimization of liver metabolism. In addition, lengthy laboratory or tissue tests can be carried out without time pressure. Under normal circumstances, this is not possible because organs can only be stored for 12 hours if they are stored conventionally on ice and in commercially available perfusion machines. As part of an approved individual treatment attempt, the doctors gave a cancer patient on the Swiss transplant waiting list the choice of using a treated human liver. Following his consent, the organ was transplanted in May 2021. The patient was able to leave hospital a few days after the transplantation and is now doing well.

The next step in the Liver4Life project is to review the procedure on other patients and to demonstrate its efficacy and safety in the form of a multicenter study. Its success would mean that in the future, a liver transplantation, which usually constitutes an emergency procedure, would be transformed into a plannable elective procedure. At the same time, a next generation of machines is being developed. In addition, those involved in basic research continue to look for ways of treating other liver diseases outside the body with drugs, molecules or hormones.

“Our therapy shows that by treating livers in the perfusion machine, it is possible to alleviate the lack of functioning human organs and save lives,” said Prof. Pierre-Alain Clavien, Director of the Department of Visceral Surgery and Transplantation at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ).

Related Links:
University of Zurich 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Technique to Pinpoint Elusive Cardiac Conduction Tissue a Game Changer for CHD P...
MRI Virtual Biopsy to Transform Heart Transplant Care
Fully Implantable, Wireless Pacemaker Talks to Patient and Dissolves After Use
Image: suPARnostic Quick Triage kit is used in POC situation for early warning and patient triaging (Photo courtesy of ViroGates)

POC Critical Illness Test Designed for Early Warning and Patient Triaging

Initial triaging in the Emergency Department (ED) is one of the most critical steps to securing good patient outcomes. Triage involves a complex decision-making process carried out by specially trained... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Image: Volumes of surgical procedures continue to rise in developed countries (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and Robotic Surgeries

As the economies of low- and middle-income countries develop at a steady pace and the basic public health scenario becomes better, injuries and chronic diseases are becoming some of the biggest challenges... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE