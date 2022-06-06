We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Jun 2022 - 10 Jun 2022
CARS 2022 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
09 Jun 2022 - 12 Jun 2022
EHA 2022 - Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association
09 Jun 2022 - 11 Jun 2022
22nd MEDEXPO Africa 2022

Technology Helps Surgeons Locate Patient’s Nerves and Avoid Intraoperative Nerve Damage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: A new technology has found the solution to the common surgical problem of nerve damage (Photo courtesy of Oregon State University)
Image: A new technology has found the solution to the common surgical problem of nerve damage (Photo courtesy of Oregon State University)

A patient can face a double-digit percentage chance of sustaining a nerve injury during surgery, depending upon the procedure. For example, people needing their thyroid gland removed are looking at a 15% likelihood of voice changes resulting from damage to their recurrent laryngeal nerves. Now, a new technology can help surgeons know where a patient’s nerves are, lessening the chance of nerve damage. The technology is based on hydrogels, three-dimensional networks of polymers that absorb and retain large amounts of water, and takes aim at the surgical complication of nerve damage that is widespread and persistent.

The collaborative research involving scientists from Oregon State University (Portland, OR, USA) is an important step toward improving a nerve sparing technique called fluorescence guided surgery, or FGS. Specific tissues, in this case nerves can be better detected if they fluoresce – i.e., emit light after absorbing light or some other kind of electromagnetic radiation. For the tissues to do that, they need to be treated with a fluorophore, microscopic molecules that absorb and send out light of specific wavelengths. The scientists developed an effective hydrogel fluorophore based on compounds called pluronics. Also known as poloxamers, pluronics are polymers synthesized by the condensation of ethylene oxide and propylene oxide.

“Nerve sparing techniques have been around for decades, but nerve identification and sparing remain a big challenge, with success rates strongly correlated with an individual surgeon’s skill and experience,” said Adam Alani, a researcher in the OSU College of Pharmacy. “Intraoperative nerve damage affects all surgical specialties and represents a significant problem even for surgeries that are performed all of the time like prostatectomies, hysterectomies, hernia repair and thyroidectomies.”

Successful testing in two animal models – mouse and pig – suggests the new technology is “a clinically viable method for fluorescence guided nerve sparing during thyroidectomy as well as other procedures,” Alani said. And because pluronics already have FDA approval, the technology is eligible for fast-tracked regulation under the agency’s guidelines for “exploratory investigational new drugs.”

The guidelines allow for early phase 1 clinical trial exploratory approaches involving safe microdoses of potential drug candidates, enabling researchers to move ahead more quickly than usual. “Directly administering a contrast agent in the treatment area is an attractive alternative to systemic administration of fluorescent probes,” Alani said. “Selectively labeling tissues only within the surgical field requires a significantly lower dose than systemic administration.”

Related Links:
Oregon State University 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Technique to Pinpoint Elusive Cardiac Conduction Tissue a Game Changer for CHD P...
MRI Virtual Biopsy to Transform Heart Transplant Care
Fully Implantable, Wireless Pacemaker Talks to Patient and Dissolves After Use
Image: suPARnostic Quick Triage kit is used in POC situation for early warning and patient triaging (Photo courtesy of ViroGates)

POC Critical Illness Test Designed for Early Warning and Patient Triaging

Initial triaging in the Emergency Department (ED) is one of the most critical steps to securing good patient outcomes. Triage involves a complex decision-making process carried out by specially trained... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants...
GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs...
Image: Volumes of surgical procedures continue to rise in developed countries (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Be Driven by Minimally-Invasive and Robotic Surgeries

As the economies of low- and middle-income countries develop at a steady pace and the basic public health scenario becomes better, injuries and chronic diseases are becoming some of the biggest challenges... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE