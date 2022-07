Real-Time, Hands-Free AR Technology Helps Accurately Place Hip and Knee Implants

Hip or knee replacement is the standard treatment for osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis and the most common cause of disability in adults. Now, an augmented reality (AR) surgical guidance system designed specifically to improve both total hip and knee replacement surgery offers orthopedic surgeons a wearable AR headset used during surgery to help accurately place hip and knee implants.

The FDA-cleared ARVIS (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System) from Enovis Corporation (Wilmington, DE, USA) is the only proprietary, real-time, hands-free AR technology precisely engineered for orthopedic surgeons, so they can visualize precision guidance when performing hip and knee surgery with the support of AR. AR technology is a form of orthopedic surgical guidance technology that helps surgeons place and align implants during surgery. Unlike other traditional robotic systems that require additional staff, ARVIS is a self-contained, wearable surgical guidance device controlled by the surgeon that can either be worn on an ARVIS headband or compatible with the helmets already worn in surgery. ARVIS is designed to ensure surgeons can focus on their patient – not a screen across the room – by empowering them with a hands-free view of the procedure.

ARVIS is the first system with proprietary hardware designed to assist surgeons in precisely placing hip and knee joint replacements, to help improve joint replacement recovery outcomes. ARVIS is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than other technologies as well, due to the elimination of single use plastic instruments and consumables requiring disposal. It is AR-supported surgery, through the eyes of the surgeon.

“ARVIS was designed to provide surgeons with better information, more confidence and an enhanced surgical experience that integrates seamlessly into their procedural workflow without the need for obtrusive and unnecessary equipment,” said Louie Vogt, President and General Manager of Enovis Surgical. “ARVIS is significantly smaller, but powerful and precise, with a more economical price than large robotic systems. In turn, it can be adopted and scaled by a wide array of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, meaning more access to more patients wishing to experience the benefits of a technology-assisted knee or hip replacement.”

