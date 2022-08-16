World’s First Smart Knee Implant Optimizes Patient Monitoring and Recovery After Surgery

A first-to-world smart knee implant utilizes sensor-based technology to allow physicians and care teams to collect patient-specific kinematic data during the course of patient monitoring. The smart sensor collects data several times a day, analyzes it overnight, and presents it for review the following day. The long-term data collection is automatically available for surgeon and care team review. The objective kinematic data is an adjunct to other physiological parameter measurement tools applied by the physician during the course of patient monitoring and treatment post-surgery.

Persona IQ from Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, IN, USA) captures relevant gait metrics including functional knee range of motion (ROM), step count, and sampled average walking speed, allowing patients to be connected to their healthcare team every step of the way. Through the mymobility dashboard, surgeons and care teams are provided remote access to key post-operative metrics throughout their patient's surgical journey, in order to monitor activity level between office visits during post-TKA care.

Persona IQ provides a direct view of patient-specific data for at least 10 years, allowing surgeons to monitor their patients' activity level between office visits. This way, they can stay connected during patients' total knee arthroplasty post-surgical care. Additionally, patients may feel more connected in their recovery journey when they are able to follow their post-operative metrics - fostering higher patient interaction. Through the latest smart implant technology, patients will have knowledge that they're connected to their healthcare team, every step of the wayThe long-term data is automatically available, through a simple to use intuitive interface for both patients and physicians to view on the mymobility Care Management Platform.

