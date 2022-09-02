We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
04 Sep 2022 - 06 Sep 2022
ERS International Congress 2022 – European Respiratory Society
07 Sep 2022 - 09 Sep 2022
Medic West Africa 2022
09 Sep 2022 - 13 Sep 2022
ESMO Congress 2022 - European Society for Medical Oncology

New Suturing Tool for Endoscopists Enables Less Invasive Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: The endomina® system (Photo courtesy of Endo Tools Therapeutics)
Image: The endomina® system (Photo courtesy of Endo Tools Therapeutics)

Currently, endoscopists are limited in their surgical possibilities; as traditional endoscopes have the therapeutic channels ‘locked’ in the endoscope axis, leaving the endoscopist single-handed. Now, a new system designed for endoscopic placement of suture(s) and approximation of soft tissue in the gastrointestinal tract provides degrees of freedom comparable to the hands of a surgeon, enabling enhanced maneuverability.

The endomina system from Endo Tools Therapeutics (Gosselies, Belgium) is comprised of a triangulation platform and suturing units (TAPES). It can be affixed to various tested standard endoscopes, providing a bendable therapeutic channel that can move independently. Physicians will be able to perform suturing like a laparoscopic intervention but through a natural orifice, the mouth. The endomina is the only triangulation technology that can be assembled and disassembled at will inside the stomach for a greater working space and easy introduction of instruments into the esophagus.

The triangulation platform enables an endoscopist to position different instruments relative to one another. Forceps can be used to grab and pull tissue inside endomina to make a plication. With endomina, pairs of tissue plications can be approximated and stitched to one another. By extending reach through the endomina platform, an endoscopist will be able to perform suturing similar to a laparoscopic intervention, but through the mouth. The endomina system is CE marked and has received 510k clearance in the U.S. More than 500 procedures have already been performed with the company's devices globally.

Related Links:
Endo Tools Therapeutics 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI
Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
Image: AI algorithm uses routine echocardiograms to identify aortic stenosis patients at high risk of death (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs

Aortic stenosis is the most common primary valve lesion requiring surgery or transcatheter intervention in Europe and North America. Prevalence is rapidly increasing due to ageing populations.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Screening for Atrial Fibrillation Using Smartphones More Than Doubles Detection ...
ML Tool Alerts Doctors to Patients’ Deteriorating Condition 2-8 Hours in Advance
Pioneering 'String Test' a True Game Changer in Gastrointestinal Monitoring
Image: A new type of defibrillator met safety and effectiveness goals in a global clinical study (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

First-of-Its-Kind Defibrillator Achieves 98.7% Success Rate in Global Trial

Arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia happen in the lower heart chambers, or ventricles. They are dangerous because they interfere with the normal coordinated filling... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures...
Teleflex Acquires Surgical Stapler Manufacturer Standard Bariatrics
Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive...
Image: The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are extensively used for the patients with conditions such as diabetes, hemorrhage, drug overdose, and others. These analyzers detect the blood levels, oxygen concentration,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE