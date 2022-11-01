We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022

New Microsurgical Technique for Removing Spinal Tumor Surpasses Traditional Methods

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: Doctors have demonstrated the superiority of a new microsurgical technique for removing spinal tumor (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Doctors have demonstrated the superiority of a new microsurgical technique for removing spinal tumor (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Spinal tumor is an overgrowth of cells in the spinal cord or surrounding tissues. They have a negative effect, as they put pressure on the spinal cord or its nerve roots. As a result, even benign tumors can lead to disability. The tumor can be removed surgically, although the clinical outcome of such operations is not always positive. Therefore, scientists continue to develop new approaches. Now, doctors have proved the superiority of a new microsurgical technique for tumor removal. Compared to the traditional approach, the new method is more reliable - it improves the condition of patients more often.

Doctors at the RUDN University (Moscow, Russia) examined 280 cases of spinal tumors, out of which 78.5% were extramedullary, that is, located outside the structures of the spinal cord, and 21.5% were intramedullary, or located within the spinal cord itself. The doctors compared three surgical techniques - one of them considered classical, and the other two - separately for extramedullary and intramedullary tumors – that have appeared relatively recently. The doctors suggested a microsurgical approach, in which the primary incision is given as far as possible from the "target". The tumor is removed gradually, which gives the doctor the opportunity to clearly define the boundaries and parameters of the neoplasm. Among the cases, 74 patients with extramedullary tumors and 37 patients with intramedullary tumors were operated on using the new technique.

In terms of successful outcomes of the operation, the physicians did not establish statistical significance between the new and the old approach. However, the new technique improved the postoperative condition of patients. To evaluate it, the Nurick grade was used. A score of 1-2 points on the Nurick scale corresponds to complete relief of symptoms or significant improvement. This was achieved for about 60% of patients from both groups who were operated on using the new technique. For the old technique, this value did not exceed 40%. 3-4 points on the Nurick grade correspond to deterioration or no change. This score was achieved by 35-39% of patients after the new technique and 56-64% of patients operated on by the old technique.

“Tumors of the spine remain a complex problem in modern neurosurgery. Due to the high rate of postoperative morbidity, there remains a need for safer surgical techniques. We analyzed our experience in the treatment of spinal cord tumors and compared traditional treatment with a new surgical approach to spinal tumors,” said Musa Gerald, assistant of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery with a comprehensive rehabilitation course at RUDN University.

“Removal of the tumor must be safe, with minimal or no damage to healthy tissue. The microsurgical method involves partial removal of the tumor and initial opening away from the nervous tissue. It is assumed that this reduces the traumatization of the nervous tissue and allows you to clearly identify the tumor, its texture and location. This method has surpassed traditional methods of tumor removal,” said Egor Chmutin, assistant of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery with a comprehensive rehabilitation course at RUDN University.

Related Links:
RUDN University

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
New
Gold Supplier
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer
MAGICL 6000
New
Clinical Centrifuge
CAPPRondo
New
Pre-Eclampsia Screening Assay
B•R•A•H•M•S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable EEG Patch Measures Brain Activity and Other Health Indicators for Early...
Wearable Vest System Could Help People with Heart Failure Stay Out of the Hospit...
Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding...
Image: Battery-free, light-powered pacemaker may improve quality of life for heart disease patients (Photo courtesy of University of Arizona)

New Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Can Be Implanted With Less Invasive Procedure

Atrial fibrillation – a form of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia – is estimated to affect approximately 60 million people across the world. Pacemakers are lifesaving devices that regulate the heartbeats... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
Image: The highly customizable MobileCare medical carts offer the most advanced security level features in the market (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration Possibilities

A newly launched series of innovative and highly customizable medical carts offer the most advanced security level features available in the market today, along with nearly unlimited configuration and... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Global Surgical Instruments Market Driven by Increase in Procedures and Unmet Demand...
Image: Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed will bring lifesaving innovations to more heart patients with unmet need (Photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16.6 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Abiomed, Inc. (Danvers, MA, USA) in a deal valued at approximately USD 16.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE