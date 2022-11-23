We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

World’s First Surgeon-Controlled, Multi-Camera Laparoscopic Visualization System Simplifies Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: The VisionPort System facilitates more efficient minimally invasive surgical procedures (Photo courtesy of New View Surgical)
Image: The VisionPort System facilitates more efficient minimally invasive surgical procedures (Photo courtesy of New View Surgical)

A novel surgical imaging and access system simplifies laparoscopic procedures by reducing the need for a separate camera port and camera holder, reducing the need for a separate surgical team member to hold and manage a laparoscope.

The VisionPort System from New View Surgical, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) is the world’s first surgeon-controlled, multi-camera laparoscopic visualization system that simplifies laparoscopic procedures for hospitals. Its dual-camera design offers multiple, simultaneous views of the anatomy and surgical instrumentation – unavailable with conventional laparoscopic systems. In emerging markets, the US FDA cleared VisionPort System can greatly reduce the capital-intensive equipment currently required to perform minimally invasive surgery, and thus, make state-of-the-art technology more accessible. The VisionPort is intended to be used in a broad range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures within the thoracic and abdominal cavities. It is adaptable to a wide variety of surgical environments, representing a significant market opportunity.

The VisionPort System allows the surgeon to control the scope and keeps the tip of the instruments within the field of view at all times. This has significant potential to make the operation easier for the surgeon and reduce risk to the patient. Additionally, the VisionPort provides multiple, simultaneous views of the operative field. Previously, changing the viewing angle was only possible by removing the laparoscope and moving it to another port, frequently wasting time and causing frustration. Furthermore, the VisionPort eliminates a separate incision and the need for a surgical assistant to hold the scope. The elimination of the camera port and assistant means surgeons and hospitals can expand access to the operating room without increasing staffing requirements. This increased efficiency is good for the surgeon, the facility, and most importantly, the patient.

“We’re excited to bring this revolutionary technology to key hospitals and surgical teams that supports our mission to advance the growth of minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide, holistically addressing the clinical, operational, and financial needs of the operating room,” said Bryce Klontz, President and CEO.

“The VisionPort System is unique in that it provides surgeons with novel viewpoints of the operative field, workflow efficiencies for staff, reduced risks to the patient, and lower costs for the facility,” added Shane Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer.

