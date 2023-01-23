Stainless-Steel Looped Wire Suture Provides More Robust Sternal Closure

Image: Valkyrie Looped Suture doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure (Photo courtesy of Able Medical Devices)

A newly-launched stainless-steel looped wire suture used to close a patient’s chest provides a more robust sternal closure when compared to traditional wire sutures.

Able Medical Devices (Marquette, MI, USA) has launched Valkyrie Looped Sternotomy Sutures which are stainless-steel looped wire sutures used to close a patient’s chest after open heart surgery. When compared to traditional wire sutures, the Valkyrie Looped Suture doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure. Valkyrie Looped Sternotomy Sutures are fitted with three different needle configurations and available in two different sizes (48mm & 55mm).

The Looped Sutures complement Able Medical’s Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System and combine for a comprehensive closure portfolio. The Valkyrie Looped Sternotomy Suture can be used in conjunction with the Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System. Valkyrie is intended for use in the stabilization and fixation of fractures of the chest wall, including sternal fixation following sternotomy, as well as sternal reconstructive surgical procedures for patients with normal and/or poor bone.

“We are thrilled to offer another integral part to sternal closure at an affordable price to hospitals,” said Peter Didyk, Managing Director of Able Medical. “Offering high quality sutures at low prices is a win for patients and healthcare providers alike.”

“Our focus has been getting great products to market in a timely manner,” said Katie Barron, Senior Program Manager at Able Medical. “The looped sutures offer surgeons an alternative to traditional wire without changing their traditional closure technique.”

