We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Feb 2023 - 12 Feb 2023
AOCR 2023 – 21st Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
16 Feb 2023 - 18 Feb 2023
24th Tanzania MedExpo Africa 2023
22 Feb 2023 - 26 Feb 2023
CRITICARE 2023 - 29th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Implantable Neuro-Chip Uses Machine Learning Algorithm to Detect and Treat Neurological Disorders

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jan 2023
Print article
Image: The neuro-chip with soft implantable electrodes could manage brain disorders (Photo courtesy of EPFL)
Image: The neuro-chip with soft implantable electrodes could manage brain disorders (Photo courtesy of EPFL)

Using a combination of low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes, researchers have produced a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of different types of neurological disorders.

NeuralTree, a closed-loop neuromodulation system-on-chip, developed by researchers at EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland) can detect and alleviate disease symptoms. By utilizing a 256-channel high-resolution sensing array and an energy-efficient machine learning processor, the system can extract and classify a wide range of biomarkers from real patient data and animal models of disease in-vivo, resulting in highly accurate prediction of symptoms. NeuralTree works by extracting neural biomarkers – patterns of electrical signals believed to be associated with specific neurological disorders – from brain waves. It classifies the signals and indicates the possibility of an approaching epileptic seizure or Parkinsonian tremor, for instance. Upon detection of a symptom, a neurostimulator located on the chip becomes activated and sends out an electrical pulse to block it.

NeuralTree’s unique design provides the highest levels of efficiency and versatility as compared to the state-of-the-art. The chip features 256 input channels, as compared to 32 for previous machine-learning-embedded devices, enabling the implant to process more high-resolution data. The chip’s area-efficient design makes it extremely small (3.48mm2), creating significant potential for scalability to additional channels. The integrated ‘energy-aware’ learning algorithm that penalizes features consuming a lot of power also makes NeuralTree extremely energy efficient.

The system can also detect a wider range of symptoms than other devices, which focus mainly on the detection of epileptic seizures. The researchers trained the chip’s machine learning algorithm on datasets from both epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease patients, and accurately classified pre-recorded neural signals from both the categories. With the aim of making neural interfaces more intelligent for more effective disease control, the researchers are already looking ahead to innovate further. As a next step, the team plans to enable on-chip algorithmic updates in order to keep up with the evolution of neural signals.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of Parkinsonian tremor detection with an on-chip classifier,” said Mahsa Shoaran of the Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory in the School of Engineering. “Eventually, we can use neural interfaces for many different disorders, and we need algorithmic ideas and advances in chip design to make this happen.”

Related Links:
EPFL

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
Creatinine Meter
StatSensor Xpress Creatinine Meter
New
Elevating X-Ray Table
PROGNOST F
New
Radiography System
Riviera SPV
New
Data Management Platform
Track-it

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
Image: A novel research study moves the needle on predicting coronary artery disease (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans

Increased coronary artery calcium is a marker of coronary artery disease that can lead to a heart attack. Traditionally, CT scans are used to diagnose buildup of coronary artery calcium, although CT scanners... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Hydrogel-Based Spray Kills Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Wounds and Biomedical...
Advanced ICU Ventilator Offers Lung-Protective Therapeutic Tools to Treat Pediatric...
Novel Microneedle Patch Immediately Stops Bleeding After Injury
Image: The advanced electronic skin could enable multiplex healthcare monitoring (Photo courtesy of Terasaki Institute)

First-of-Its-Kind Electronic Skin Patch Enables Advanced Health Care Monitoring

For some time now, electronic skin (E-skin) patches have been used to monitor bodily physiological and chemical indicators of health. Such monitors, placed on the skin, are capable of measuring various... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools...
Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ve...
Image: Steripath improves the diagnostic accuracy and timeliness of sepsis test results (Photo courtesy of Magnolia)

All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream Infections

Blood cultures are considered the gold standard diagnostic test for the detection of blood stream infections, such as sepsis. However, positive blood culture results can be frequently wrong, and about... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced...
Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
Mindray Defibrillators Amongst the World’s First to Receive MDR Clearance
Image: Researchers expect broader adoption of AI in healthcare in the near future (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually

The wider adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare could save the U.S. up to USD 360 billion annually although its uptake in the industry is presently limited owing to the absence of trust... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
MEDICA 2022 2021
Medica 2021 COVID-19 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 2018
Medica 2018 2017
Medica 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE