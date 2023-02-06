ARAB HEALTHview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- First Fabric-Based Sensor Enables Real-Time Monitoring of Physiological Signals
- First-of-Its-Kind Electronic Skin Patch Enables Advanced Health Care Monitoring
- Hydrogel-Based Spray Kills Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Wounds and Biomedical Implants
- Advanced ICU Ventilator Offers Lung-Protective Therapeutic Tools to Treat Pediatric and Adult Patients
- Novel Microneedle Patch Immediately Stops Bleeding After Injury
- Wirelessly Connected Microimplants Enable Patient-Doctor Communication
- First-Of-Its-Kind Technology Enables Replacement of Diseased Heart Valve without Surgery
- Modifying Intestinal Flora Before Surgery Reduces Postoperative Complications in Colorectal Cancer Patients
- Implantable Neuro-Chip Uses Machine Learning Algorithm to Detect and Treat Neurological Disorders
- Customized Device to Treat Brain Aneurysms Could Reduce Risk of Recurrence
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- Mindray Defibrillators Amongst the World’s First to Receive MDR Clearance
- Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market Driven By Increasing Neurological Diseases
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
- Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring and Diagnosis
- AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon
- Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily Operations
- FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools
- Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ventilator
- Rapid Diagnostic Platform Delivers Up To 30 Results from Single Drop of Body Fluid within 15 Minutes
- World’s Most Child-Friendly Respiratory Swab Addresses Major Challenge of Testing Reluctance
- Kastus Showcases Superbug-Killing Antimicrobial Solutions
- Esaote Presents New Ultrasound Platform at Arab Health 2017
- Merivaara Showcases Q-Flow Surgical Light at Arab Health
- Rober Showcases Pressure Ulcer Protection for Critically Ill Patients
- Finland Showcases Cutting-Edge Health Services and Technologies
- Philips Healthcare Showcases AI-Driven Solutions and Connected Technologies
- GE Healthcare Presents Advanced Technologies and Equipment in Dubai
- Agfa HealthCare Highlights Augmented Intelligence Approach at Arab Health
- Mizuho Group Showcases Complete OR in Dubai
- LINET Launches New ICU Portfolio at Dubai Medical Trade Show
- KARL STORZ Introduces New 3D Surgical Imaging System and Modular Camera Platform at Arab Health 2020
- Olympus Presents New Era of Diagnostic Endoscopy with Endocyto at Arab Health 2020
- United Imaging Presents Full Portfolio of High-End Medical Imaging Devices at Arab Health 2020
- Philips Healthcare Presents AI-based Solutions to Improve Patient Care and Care Delivery at Arab Health 2020
- WEINMANN Exhibits One of the World’s Smallest Turbine-Driven Ventilators at Arab Health 2020
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Karl Storz Highlights Breakthrough Imaging Technology IMAGE1 S Rubina for Endosurgical Procedures
- Siemens Presents Breakthrough Innovations in Imaging and Therapy at Arab Health 2021
- Masimo Showcases Its Latest Non-Invasive Monitoring and Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- GE Healthcare Demonstrates Intelligently Efficient Medical Imaging and Anesthesia Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- Dräger Displays Connected Medical Devices and System Solutions for Hospitals at Arab Health 2022
- MGI Tech Demonstrates Its MGIUS-R3 Robotic Ultrasound System at Arab Health 2022
- BD Presents Latest Innovations in Patient Safety at Arab Health and MEDLAB Middle East
- Hamilton Presents Intelligent Ventilation Solutions at Arab Health 2023
- Masimo Demonstrates Advanced Health Tracking Watch Integrated with Philips’s Enterprise Patient Monitoring Ecosystem
- Medtronic Showcases Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System at Arab Health 2023
- Dräger Exhibits Latest Anesthesia and Ventilation Solutions at Arab Health 2023
- Karl Storz Highlights 4K/3D/Fluorescence Imaging Platform at Arab Health 2023