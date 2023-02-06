We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Feb 2023 - 12 Feb 2023
AOCR 2023 – 21st Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
16 Feb 2023 - 18 Feb 2023
24th Tanzania MedExpo Africa 2023
22 Feb 2023 - 26 Feb 2023
CRITICARE 2023 - 29th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Modifying Intestinal Flora Before Surgery Reduces Postoperative Complications in Colorectal Cancer Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Feb 2023
Print article
Image: Gut microbiota helps healing in colorectal cancer surgery (Photo courtesy of CRCHUM)
Image: Gut microbiota helps healing in colorectal cancer surgery (Photo courtesy of CRCHUM)

Up to 30% of all patients undergoing colorectal surgery suffer from serious complications due to poor healing of their intestinal barrier. Anastomotic complications cause inflammation, serious infection and cancer recurrence. Researchers have known that certain bacteria aid the development of colorectal cancer by producing toxins which damage colon cells or by promoting accumulation of DNA mutations or intestinal inflammation. A team of scientists has now identified two bacterial strains that directly affect whether or not anastomotic leakage, more commonly known as intestinal leakage, occurs.

To identify these two bacterial strains and facilitate modeling on large volumes of data, scientists at the CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM, Montreal, Canada) developed the Biorepository for Inflammatory and Neoplastic Diseases of the Digestive Tract. The research biobank contains stool specimens of patients admitted for colorectal cancer who have provided their consent to be used for research purposes.

In a promising study, the researchers demonstrated for the first time in mice that modifying intestinal flora before surgery can reduce postoperative complications in colorectal cancer patients. Modifying the patients’ intestinal flora a few days prior to surgery by using a mix of prebiotics and probiotics could form the basis of a new therapeutic approach, according to the researchers. If such a treatment is continued for several days after the surgery, it could hasten the patients’ return to a healthy intestinal microbiota, reduce their hospital stay, improved their chances of survival and better their quality of life. The researchers are now carrying out additional studies to identify other bacteria associated with intestinal leakage or healing.

“In our study, we show that two bacterial strains detected in the stools of patients with this type of cancer have opposite effects on intestinal healing and therefore on recovery,” said principal author Manuela Santos, a professor at Université de Montréal. “Alistipes onderdonkii kh 33, mostly pro-inflammatory, increases the risk of leakage, while the anti-inflammatory effect of Parabacteroides goldsteinii kh 35 fosters healing.”

“The analysis of patients’ intestinal microbiota showed us that bacterial composition differed depending on the occurrence or not of intestinal leakage,” explained Roy Hajjar, a resident physician and the study’s first author. “Once we transplanted these different microbiota profiles to mice, we found that their risks of postoperative complications varied greatly. Simply put, the composition of the microbiota had a direct impact on their chances of recovery.”

Related Links:
CRCHUM

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SBRT Phantom with Removable Spine
E2E SBRT Phantom with Removable Spine Model 036S-CVXX-xx
New
High Frequency X-Ray Generator
SHFR
New
Digital Video Colposcope
CS6/CS6 Pro
New
Medical Furniture
Varimed

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
Image: A novel research study moves the needle on predicting coronary artery disease (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans

Increased coronary artery calcium is a marker of coronary artery disease that can lead to a heart attack. Traditionally, CT scans are used to diagnose buildup of coronary artery calcium, although CT scanners... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First Fabric-Based Sensor Enables Real-Time Monitoring of Physiological Signals
First-of-Its-Kind Electronic Skin Patch Enables Advanced Health Care Monitoring
Hydrogel-Based Spray Kills Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Wounds and Biomedical...
Image: The new biomaterial heals tissues from the inside out (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

Groundbreaking Biomaterial Injected Intravenously Repairs Cells and Tissue Damaged by Heart Attack and TBI

Following a heart attack, there is development of scar tissue, which affects muscle function and can result in congestive heart failure. However, there is still no established treatment available for repairing... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools...
Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ve...
Image: Steripath improves the diagnostic accuracy and timeliness of sepsis test results (Photo courtesy of Magnolia)

All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream Infections

Blood cultures are considered the gold standard diagnostic test for the detection of blood stream infections, such as sepsis. However, positive blood culture results can be frequently wrong, and about... Read more

Business

view channel
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced...
Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
Image: The global patient positioning systems market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases

The global patient positioning systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, driven by increasing technological advancements in medical devices,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
MEDICA 2021
Medica COV 2019
Medica ECR 2018
Medica 2017
Medica

 

2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE