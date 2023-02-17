We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next-Gen Surgical Guidance System Improves Precision in Breast and Other Soft Tissue Cancer Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Feb 2023
Print article
Image: The SCOUT Radar Localization system has been clinically demonstrated to improve patient outcomes (Photo courtesy of Merit Medical)
Image: The SCOUT Radar Localization system has been clinically demonstrated to improve patient outcomes (Photo courtesy of Merit Medical)

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, comprising 12.5% of all new cancer cases each year. Lumpectomy is a type of breast conserving surgery that is generally performed as treatment. However, it is estimated that 20% to 30% of all women who undergo lumpectomy will require a repeat surgery. Localization procedures that help surgeons accurately target breast cancer can help more surgeries to be successful and improve patient outcomes. Now, a next-generation surgical guidance system helps improve surgical precision in breast and other soft tissue cancer treatment, enhancing patient care.

The SCOUT MD Surgical Guidance System from Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (South Jordan, UT, USA) is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of products designed to optimize oncology for breast and other soft tissue cancers. The product portfolio includes the SCOUT Radar Localization system with new SCOUT Mini Reflector and SCOUT Bx Delivery System, and the SAVI Brachy System. A first of its kind, the SCOUT MD localization system supports implantation of up to four unique reflector configurations. When implanted within abnormal breast or other soft tissue, the reflectors allow surgeons to pinpoint the tumor location in multiple dimensions for more precise excision, minimizing trauma to healthy tissue and reducing the chances of re-excision, as well as the emotional and physical pain resulting from a second surgery. The SCOUT MD surgical guidance system has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

“This designation recognizes the significant contribution we believe SCOUT MD can make in oncology treatment,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “A diagnosis of cancer is devastating to patients and their loved ones. Merit is committed to delivering new technologies to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience in cancer care. SCOUT MD is designed to help increase the precision with which surgeons can operate, supporting tissue-conserving treatment and reduced reintervention. We look forward to working with the FDA to make this important technology available to patients.”

Related Links:
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 

