World’s First Light Field Extended Reality Loupes Could be a Revolutionary Product Advancement for OR

Traditional head mounted devices are bulky, consume power, and fill a small portion of the visual field with mediocre resolution. These limitations plague users of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the healthcare industry. The root of the problem lies in simple physics: a lens can accommodate limited amount of light and a GPU can drive a limited number of pixels. Now, a groundbreaking architecture that tackles these problems from a completely different angle could become the future of medical visualization and mark the next step in the evolution of AR/VR for healthcare.

FYR Medical (Fort Worth, TX, USA) is developing the world’s first extended reality (XR) digital loupes that deploy light field technology designed to reduce the eye strain and fatigue typical of most AR and VR headsets on the market today. The device is extremely lightweight with a minimalized form factor designed to replicate the size and shape of surgical loupes. Importantly, the virtual content within the XR digital loupes will be easily viewable in the bright lighting conditions generally associated with operating rooms.

The XR digital loupes will be the first to use light fields to provide medical professionals with lifelike augmented imagery and digital information seamlessly blended with their real-world vision. It will deliver true depth perception and integrate easily with existing CT scans, MRI scans, X-ray scans, simulations, and navigation systems. The XR digital loupes will allow the surgeon to see navigation images and patient vitals placed virtually above the surgical site. This helps improve the surgeon’s workflow and is designed to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

The commercial launch of the XR digital loupes is planned for the second half of 2023. FYR Medical’s XR digital loupes will initially target spinal surgery, focusing on utilization with existing enabling technology platforms. The XR digital loupes could find further applications across a wide range of operating rooms, training sites, and areas of telemedicine.

“Our XR digital loupes will fundamentally change the way virtual images are displayed and viewed in medicine,” said Chris Silva, chief executive officer of FYR Medical.

Related Links:

FYR Medical