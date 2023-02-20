Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Extravascular Defibrillator System Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms
- Universal Connector Makes It Simpler and Quicker to Assemble Stretchable Healthcare Devices
- Ingestible Sensor Could Replace Invasive Procedures for Diagnosing GI Motility Disorders
- Wearable Bioelectronic Device Made From Ultrasoft `Skin-Like` Material Tracks Vital Signs
- Heart Valve That Grows Along With Child Could Reduce Invasive Surgeries
- World’s First Light Field Extended Reality Loupes Could be a Revolutionary Product Advancement for OR
- Innovative Endometrial Ablation Device Can Treat Wide Range of Cervical and Uterine Anatomies
- Next-Gen Surgical Guidance System Improves Precision in Breast and Other Soft Tissue Cancer Treatment
- 3D AI Surgical Maps Platform Optimizes Endovascular MIS Procedures
- Revolutionary Technology for Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms Significantly Improves Clinical Outcomes
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- Mindray Defibrillators Amongst the World’s First to Receive MDR Clearance
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
- Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring and Diagnosis
- All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream Infections
- Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily Operations
- FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools
- Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ventilator
- Rapid Diagnostic Platform Delivers Up To 30 Results from Single Drop of Body Fluid within 15 Minutes
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
