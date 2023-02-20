Revolutionary Surgery Closure Device Could Reduce Patient Visits to OR

Almost one in five open abdomen procedures in the US are left intentionally open for further treatment and later closed. However, a huge 38% of these "fail to close", resulting in additional visits to the operating room (OR) for sequential closure. This creates the risks of infection, prolonged time on a ventilator, loss of domain, increased attendant time, increased OR time, and even mortality, thereby adding a costly burden to the healthcare system. Now, an innovative device offers a non-invasive method for closing an open abdominal incision without surgery at the patient’s bedside, thereby improving patient safety and experience, while freeing up OR staff for other procedures.

InventoRR MD’s (Toronto, ON, Canada) flagship device, the AbClo, helps to facilitate primary closure of open abdomens and prevents loss of domain allowing surgeons to achieve closure successfully and on their timelines preventing negative patient outcomes and saving institutions time and money. AbClo works like a corset, supporting and stabilizing the abdominal wall to prevent damage and restore the equilibrium of the muscles in the torso. It can be applied in the ICU where it is sequentially tightened at the bedside so that the edges of the abdominal wall can meet in the middle for reattachment. While prescribed by a physician, it can be applied and monitored by other authorized healthcare providers, such as nurses. AbClo is licensed by Health Canada and the FDA.

“AbClo was developed to improve patient outcomes and make the post-surgical process easier for medical teams,” said InventoRR MD CEO Chris Bass.

Related Links:

InventoRR MD