We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Feb 2023 - 26 Feb 2023
CRITICARE 2023 - 29th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
26 Feb 2023 - 03 Mar 2023
SAR 2023 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology
01 Mar 2023 - 05 Mar 2023
ECR 2023 – European Congress of Radiology

Advanced Software Offers Surgeons Robust Imaging and Guidance during Cranial Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Feb 2023
Print article
Image: The Q Guidance System for cranial applications has received FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Stryker)
Image: The Q Guidance System for cranial applications has received FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Stryker)

An image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries combines new optical tracking options provided by a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the-newly launched Spine Guidance Software to deliver more surgical planning and navigation capability than ever before.

The Q Guidance System for spinal applications launched recently by Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) with Cranial Guidance Software is indicated for any medical condition in which the use of computer-assisted planning and surgery may be appropriate and can be used for intraoperative guidance where a reference to a rigid anatomical structure can be identified. It tracks navigated instruments and displays the position and orientation of the instruments in patient images. The Cranial Guidance Software includes automatic, algorithmic processing and comprehensive guidance data designed to elevate confidence and surgical ability.

The Cranial Guidance Software is powered by Stryker’s Q Guidance System and can be used with a range of instruments and accessories for navigated cranial procedures. New for brain biopsies, the software provides a dedicated workflow to support the accurate alignment of the Precision Targeting System with a pre-operatively planned approach. Stryker is also leveraging plug-in EM tracking technology that can be used with both adults and pediatric patients for the placement of shunt catheters, which can be visualized with an EM Stylet. The Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The Q Guidance System offers cutting-edge tracking options with its 4th generation FP8000 camera, and Spine Guidance Software allows for advanced planning and computer-assisted execution,” said Robbie Robinson, President of the Spine division. “With the addition of the Q Guidance System, customers now have access to a robust solution that includes imaging, guidance, and instruments and is fully integrated and designed to meet complex customer needs. In the years to come, our goal is to use the versatility of this System to help advance our technologies across multiple specialties including cranial, spine, ENT, and orthopedics.”

Related Links:
Stryker

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Ceiling-Mounted Digital X-Ray System
DigitalDiagnost C50
New
Portable Manual Defibrillator
RESCUE 230
New
Mechanical Ventilator
NKV-550 Series

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Extravascular Defibrillator System Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms
Universal Connector Makes It Simpler and Quicker to Assemble Stretchable Healthcare...
Ingestible Sensor Could Replace Invasive Procedures for Diagnosing GI Motility D...
Image: A hand-held device can rapidly and accurately identify lesions in the mouth that will develop into cancer (Photo courtesy of University of Liverpool)

Innovative New Instrument Could Transform Oral Cancer Diagnosis

Identifying lesions of the mouth (dysplasia) that have the potential to become cancerous can be a difficult task and, as a result, patients may receive unnecessary treatments or have missed cancer diagnoses.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream...
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools...
Image: Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to desired levels of sensitivity (Photo courtesy of WUSTL)

New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests

A key challenge in the field of infectious disease diagnostics is to quickly find out if a patient has a bacterial infection and needs antibiotics or has a viral infection for which antibiotics are not effective.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE