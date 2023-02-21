Advanced Software Offers Surgeons Robust Imaging and Guidance during Cranial Procedures

An image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries combines new optical tracking options provided by a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the-newly launched Spine Guidance Software to deliver more surgical planning and navigation capability than ever before.

The Q Guidance System for spinal applications launched recently by Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) with Cranial Guidance Software is indicated for any medical condition in which the use of computer-assisted planning and surgery may be appropriate and can be used for intraoperative guidance where a reference to a rigid anatomical structure can be identified. It tracks navigated instruments and displays the position and orientation of the instruments in patient images. The Cranial Guidance Software includes automatic, algorithmic processing and comprehensive guidance data designed to elevate confidence and surgical ability.

The Cranial Guidance Software is powered by Stryker’s Q Guidance System and can be used with a range of instruments and accessories for navigated cranial procedures. New for brain biopsies, the software provides a dedicated workflow to support the accurate alignment of the Precision Targeting System with a pre-operatively planned approach. Stryker is also leveraging plug-in EM tracking technology that can be used with both adults and pediatric patients for the placement of shunt catheters, which can be visualized with an EM Stylet. The Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The Q Guidance System offers cutting-edge tracking options with its 4th generation FP8000 camera, and Spine Guidance Software allows for advanced planning and computer-assisted execution,” said Robbie Robinson, President of the Spine division. “With the addition of the Q Guidance System, customers now have access to a robust solution that includes imaging, guidance, and instruments and is fully integrated and designed to meet complex customer needs. In the years to come, our goal is to use the versatility of this System to help advance our technologies across multiple specialties including cranial, spine, ENT, and orthopedics.”

