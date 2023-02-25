Novel Mechanical Device Removes 100% of Blood Clot in Ischemic Stroke Patients

The mechanical solutions currently available for removing clots in ischemic stroke patients are based on stents that open inside the clot without aspiration, resulting in fragmentation of the clot. This can create new blockages downstream and cause secondary damage to the brain tissue. A marginal reduction in blood flow during the clot removal procedure can significantly impact the patient's future quality of life. Now, a new approach to clot-retrieving procedures and stroke treatment minimizes the risk of clot fragmentation during mechanical thrombectomy, thereby reducing complications and improving outcomes.

Therma Bright Inc. (Toronto, Canada), in partnership with Inretio Inc. (Nir Am, Israel), is developing the PREVA device for mechanically removing blood clots in the brain, which is a critical factor in the treatment of ischemic stroke. PREVA is the first and only protective clot retriever that uses a unique distal basket which "ensnares" the clot, encapsulating it and protecting the brain from any sub-clots breaking off during the thrombectomy procedure. This ensures complete removal of the clot and its fragments, resulting in more successful revascularization of the brain which can prevent additional damage and complications as well as enhance patient outcomes. In a new study, the PREVA device demonstrated the ability to remove 100% of a blood clot in 85% of the cases, marking a significant step forward for the device's future development and potential regulatory approval and commercialization.

"We are thrilled with the progress of our PREVA device and the positive results we've seen in the GLP study," said Raviv Vine, CEO of Inretio. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a device that could make a meaningful difference in the treatment of ischemic stroke, and we believe that these results bring us one step closer to achieving that goal."

"We are very pleased about the progress of the GLP study and share Inretio's excitement around the potential this life saving ischemic stroke treatment technology can bring to the marketplace," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "According to the CDC, every 40 seconds in the U.S. alone someone suffers from a stroke, and every 3.5 minutes someone dies. This is a serious medical issue and one that Inretio, in partnership with Therma Bright, looks to address with the PREVA device."

