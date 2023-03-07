We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
14 Mar 2023 - 17 Mar 2023
EMIM 2023 – 18th European Molecular Imaging Meeting
16 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
ExpoMED Eurasia 2023
17 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
32nd Medicall Expo

First Intravascular Imaging System Combines Critically Important Imaging Technologies to Optimize Coronary Stent Placement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: The HyperVue Imaging System is intended for the imaging of coronary arteries (Photo courtesy of SpectraWAVE)
Image: The HyperVue Imaging System is intended for the imaging of coronary arteries (Photo courtesy of SpectraWAVE)

Intravascular imaging has become a vital tool to optimize coronary stenting procedures, providing key insights into plaque morphology, plaque modification decisions, stent and balloon sizing and landing zone selection, confirmation of treatment optimization and future adverse event risk. A novel intravascular imaging system now combines next-generation DeepOCT images and near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) with state-of-the-art ease of use to support physicians optimizing coronary stenting in the cardiac catheterization lab.

The HyperVue system from SpectraWAVE, Inc. (Bedford, MA, USA) is the first to combine two critically important imaging technologies, DeepOCT and NIRS, while optimizing for image quality and procedural efficiency in the cath lab. The HyperVue Imaging System is intended for the imaging of coronary arteries and is indicated in patients who are candidates for transluminal interventional procedures. The NIRS capability of the system is intended for the identification of patients and plaques at increased risk of major adverse cardiac events.

The Starlight Imaging Catheter delivers rapid pullbacks of both imaging modalities in a single, low-profile, no-flush form factor. The physician controls both image acquisition and artificial intelligence-enabled image review from the sterile field, a workflow designed for simplicity when optimizing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). SpectraWAVE has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the HyperVue intravascular imaging system which has now been used by multiple physicians as part of a first-in-human study.

“This is a landmark day for SpectraWAVE, but more importantly, a critical step towards improving outcomes for patients with coronary artery disease,” said Eman Namati, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of SpectraWAVE. “Our proprietary DeepOCT-NIRS imaging system pushes the technological limits of optical coherence tomography - both in image quality and depth -while combining it with spectroscopy for the first time, packaging both into a no-flush catheter with an artificial intelligence-powered user experience. With this regulatory clearance, we are excited to begin the transition to a commercial entity and launch our product.”

Related Links:
SpectraWAVE, Inc.

Visit expo >
New
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Portable Suction Device
330 Multifunction Aspirator
New
Mammography Illuminator
Mammoline
New
Data Management System
iDMS

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Cell Therapy Offers Potential Treatment Option for Patients with Chronic Heart...
Enterprise-Grade Digital Stethoscope Platform Brings Non-Invasive Heart Disease ...
Wireless, Battery-Free Bandage Delivers Electrical Signals to Speed Wound Healing...
Image: A seaweed second skin could transform health and fitness sensor tech (Photo courtesy of University of Sussex)

New Biodegradable Health Sensors Could Revolutionize Health Monitoring Technology

The gathering of accurate patient information is the backbone of modern healthcare. Through continuous data collection and analysis, healthcare providers can develop a comprehensive understanding of their... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented...
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
Image: New real-time PCR platform will detect infectious diseases in POC settings (Photo courtesy of Co-Diagnostics)

Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR

A new real-time PCR platform aims to disrupt the molecular diagnostics status quo by bringing revolutionary lab-grade PCR testing capabilities - the gold standard in infectious disease testing -into homes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE