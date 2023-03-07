We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
14 Mar 2023 - 17 Mar 2023
EMIM 2023 – 18th European Molecular Imaging Meeting
16 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
ExpoMED Eurasia 2023
17 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
32nd Medicall Expo

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Reduces Hospitalization, Improves Survival in Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: The MitraClip system is the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
Image: The MitraClip system is the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Left ventricular cardiomyopathy is the most common type of heart failure in which the heart’s main chamber (the left ventricle) becomes enlarged and incapable of properly pumping blood out of the heart. Approximately Roughly 30% of patients with left ventricular cardiomyopathy go on to develop a secondary heart condition called severe mitral valve regurgitation. In this heart condition, the mitral valve, which controls the flow of blood from the left atrium into the left ventricle, becomes distorted from the enlarged left ventricle, resulting in its leaflets failing to close completely. This leads to blood leaking backwards, increasing pressure in the heart, and increasing the patient’s risk of hospitalization and death. In most cases, it is possible to treat this condition with a minimally invasive procedure called transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) that involves clipping the leaflets of the mitral valve together. The procedure is usually performed with a device called the MitraClip, manufactured by Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA)

Breakthrough findings from a new study led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City, NY, USA) suggest that the utilization of transcatheter mitral valve repair in heart failure patients with mitral regurgitation can lower the long-term hospitalization rate by almost 50% and reduce the risk of death by nearly 30% compared to heart failure patients who do not undertake the minimally invasive procedure. This multi-center trial is the largest trial to examine the safety and effectiveness of transcatheter mitral-valve repair in a heart failure population using Abbott’s MitraClip system. It shows the treatment option can significantly improve patient outcomes in those with heart failure who do not respond to conventional treatments.

In the “Cardiovascular Outcomes Assessment of the MitraClip Percutaneous Device” study, or COAPT, researchers examined whether treating the severe secondary mitral valve regurgitation with TEER, which has no direct effect on the underlying weakened heart muscle, can improve outcomes in heart failure patients beyond medical therapy alone. The two-year results, published in 2018, showed for the first time that treating secondary mitral valve regurgitation improved patients’ symptoms, reduced hospitalizations, and led them to live longer. Now, their latest five-year results show further significant findings.

The study examined 614 patients recruited between December 27, 2012, and June 23, 2017, from 78 centers in the U.S. and Canada. All patients suffered from cardiomyopathy and secondary, severe mitral valve regurgitation, despite receiving optimal medical therapy for heart failure. Half of the patients continued their heart failure medication, while the other half underwent transcatheter valve repair involving the MitraClip, but continued with their heart failure medication. Over the course of five years following treatment, the annual rates of heart failure hospitalizations were found to be 33.1% in the MitraClip group compared to 57.2% in patients treated only with medication, signifying a 47% reduction. Moreover, there was a 29% decrease in deaths from heart failure in the MitraClip group compared to patients taking medication only, and a 28% reduction in all-cause death. Despite having decreased rates of hospitalizations and deaths with successful treatment, 73.6% of patients in the MitraClip group still experienced one or more heart failure hospitalizations or died at the end of five years (compared to 91.5% of patients in the medication-only group). Therefore, the researchers have emphasized the need for advanced therapies to treat these high-risk patients.

“Treating severe secondary mitral regurgitation in appropriate patients with cardiomyopathy is important - our study shows that five years after the MitraClip procedure, patients feel better, are hospitalized less frequently, and live longer,” said lead author Gregg W. Stone, MD, Director of Academic Affairs for the Mount Sinai Health System and Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), and Population Health Science and Policy, at Icahn Mount Sinai. “It’s critical for physicians to recognize mitral regurgitation in patients with cardiomyopathy, then treat this secondary issue as early as possible to improve outcomes in this heart failure group.”

Related Links:
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai 
Abbott 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Single-Use Video Laryngoscope
GlideScope Spectrum
New
Double Roller Pump for Arthroscopy
ARTHRO
New
Data Management System
iDMS

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Intravascular Imaging System Combines Critically Important Imaging Technol...
AR System Enables Free-Hand, Real-Time Needle Guidance for Prostate Cancer Diagnosis...
Artificial Intelligence Improves Colonoscopy Accuracy
Image: The ANT-C system uses CT-scan images to automate needle path planning and needle targeting (Photo courtesy of NDR Medical)

Robot-Assisted Needle Positioning in CT-Guided Procedures Improves Accuracy

Percutaneous image-guided needle interventions are generally performed for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, such as biopsies and ablations. In such procedures, the interventional radiologist (IR) usually... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented...
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
Image: New real-time PCR platform will detect infectious diseases in POC settings (Photo courtesy of Co-Diagnostics)

Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR

A new real-time PCR platform aims to disrupt the molecular diagnostics status quo by bringing revolutionary lab-grade PCR testing capabilities - the gold standard in infectious disease testing -into homes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE